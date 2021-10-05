Singapore Repertory Theatre Announces Workshop on Creative Captioning Training for Arts and Cultural Events

Are you passionate about making accessibility in the arts happen? Would you like to experience and learn more about captioning possibilities for performance and cultural events?

As part of SRT's commitment to accessibility, the company will offer comprehensive training in captioning for the arts, led by Access Path Productions. The full-day workshop will introduce participants to the basics of creating creative captioning for a theatre performance, with hands-on practice on an upcoming theatre production at SRT. The sessions will prepare you with the knowledge and skills needed to utilise captioning in a professional context, and in supporting access to events for diverse audiences.

Captioning is about creating equal opportunities and access for the d/Deaf and hard of hearing community to experience arts and culture. Creative captioning that is artistically presented on stage and beyond can be an integral part of creative expression, and it is a much-needed recognition of the different ways in which an audience member could access information.

Why Attend:

Be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to utilise captioning in a professional context

Learn how captioning can be creatively presented on stage to form an integral part of the audience's experience

Play a part in making arts and cultural events accessible to diverse audiences, giving them the opportunity to experience such events

Workshop Details

Participants will be required to bring a laptop, and work in groups. We have a capacity limit of 20 individuals for each training session, and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Session 1: 18th November 2021*

Session 2: 19th November 2021*

*You would only need to attend one session

Time: 10am - 6pm (lunch and refreshments will be provided)

Venue: SRT, The Loft Rehearsal Room - Havelock II, #04-03, 2 Havelock Rd, Singapore 059763

Registration fee: SGD20.00 (includes GST)

A certificate of participation will be presented to all participants who complete the full course