Singapore Dance Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

As we embark on Singapore Dance Theatre's (SDT) Dare to Dance season 2020, we will begin the season with the greatest love story of all time, Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by Choo-San Goh with costume and set designs by Peter Cazalet. This world-class ballet will grace the stage at the Esplanade Theatre from 5 to 8 March 2020.

This year, for the first time, Romeo and Juliet will be presented by three unique casts, two of which will be having their debut. One of the casts consists of Kwok Min Yi, with her partner Satoru Agetsuma. The other, Akira Nakahama and Etienne Ferrère, whom have danced in many roles together. Chihiro Uchida and Kenya Nakamura, are returning to these roles. We are proud to have 12 talented Singaporeans in our company this year, including ballet master, Mohammed Noor, who is celebrating his 32nd year in the company.

Romeo and Juliet is one of the world's most classic romance and it will be performed to Prokofiev's heart-rendering music played by the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra. Janek Schergen, our artistic director, mentions "this unique production was choreographed by Choo-San Goh and first presented by Singapore Dance Theatre in 2000, with sets and costume design by Peter Cazalet. A production like this is uniquely our own and we have a great deal to honour that such a masterful production can be presented by Singapore Dance Theatre".





