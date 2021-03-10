Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre presents 'Moo Moo PARK', Asia's first Drive-Through Exhibition, in partnership with The MeshMinds Foundation. Blending art and technology, celebrate the Year of the Ox with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Moo Moo PARK breaks new ground by using interactive and immersive technologies as well as electric vehicles to offer a novel way to enjoy art and culture with your family and friends in a safe and sustainable environment.

Original works by 8 Singaporean contemporary artists, including Almostasthma, André Wee, Antz , Danielle Tay, Howie Kim, Mithra, Puffingmuffin, and Toby Tan, have been transformed from digital drawings to 3D installation art, selfie filters and augmented reality murals, powered by Spark AR from Facebook.

Blending creativity, resilience, and imagination, this immersive exhibition in a carpark is the perfect way to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Ox with your loved ones!

All visitors to 'Moo Moo PARK' will receive a set of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's 'Talking AR Red Packet' - the first in Asia that features greetings in Mandarin and five Chinese dialects, which is designed by one of the featured artists.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/mmp0321.