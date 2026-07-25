Pierre Png, Siti Khalijah, and Nathan Hartono Join Nathania Ong in LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

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Singapore—Singapore Repertory Theatre’s (SRT) production of the Broadway hit musical “Legally Blonde” will run at the Esplanade Theatre from July 29 to August 16, 2026. Featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and a book by Heather Hach, the musical is based on the novel and smash-hit MGM film.

Cast additions Pierre Png (UPS Guy), Siti Khalijah (Paulette), and Nathan Hartono (Warner Huntington III) will join West End star Nathania Ong (“Les Misérables,” “Hamilton”), who plays Elle Woods, a sorority girl turned Harvard Law student.

Drawing inspiration from sleek K-Pop visuals and modern high fashion, SRT promises a fresh, contemporary reimagining of the iconic Broadway musical. But beyond the glitter and laugh-out-loud comedy, SRT’s revival leans heavily on Elle’s story: a sharp, empowering celebration of self-worth, dismantling “blonde stereotypes,” and breaking through the glass ceiling—themes that resonate well with today’s young theatergoers.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Png, bringing his swag moves and pivots, returns to the stage for the first time in a decade, marking his Esplanade Theatre debut.

“Playing the role of [the UPS guy] Kyle will be fun because I want to be like him in real life—confident, funny, and have one helluva swag!” said Png in a statement.

Pierre Png, Siti Khalijah

A beloved local theater icon and TV star, Khalijah, showcases her signature warmth and comedic brilliance. Elle’s quirky salon bestie, Paulette, is best known for her “bend-and-snap” moment.

"Paulette is such a fun character because she brings so much heart, humor, and personality to the story,” said Khalijah.

“What attracted me to the role was the opportunity to play someone who’s unapologetically herself. Audiences can laugh with her, root for her, and maybe even see a little bit of themselves in her,” she added.

Of course, Hartono, a fan-favorite singer-actor, who was recently seen in “The Last Five Years,” steps into the shoes of Elle’s polished, self-absorbed ex-boyfriend, Warner. Hartono steps into the role starting July 31, following preview performances on July 29–30 featuring an alternate cast member.

Directed by Kate Golledge, SRT's production of "Legally Blonde" is supported by the Kewalram Chanrai Group, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Hakluyt, and Clifton Partners.

Photos: Singapore Repertory Theatre

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