Pangdemonium Presents GIRLS & BOYS

The performances run at the Drama Centre Theatre from 25 Feb - 14 Mar 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Pangdemonium will present Girls & Boys. The performances run at the Drama Centre Theatre from 25 Feb - 14 Mar 2021.

She is strong. She is confident. She is a 21st century woman owning her life. She is vulnerable. She swears too much. She is imperfect, and human, and real. She is funny. Very funny. She makes you laugh at her observations of the world, and her adventures with the colourful people in her life.

She is every woman. She is like no other woman. She is this Woman. Welcoming you into her home, into her world, into her life.

And this is her story. A story you absolutely need to hear.

A story about youthful recklessness, romance, passion, and lust; falling in love with the man of her dreams; finding herself happily married and a mother to two beautiful children, with a flourishing and fulfilling career, and a promising future.

It was happily ever after. It was a perfect life. Until it wasn't.

One woman. One and a half hours. One unforgettable story.

Directed by: Tracie Pang
Written by: Dennis Kelly
Starring: Nikki Muller

IMDA Rating
Advisory 16 (Mature Content and Coarse Language)

Learn more at https://pangdemonium.com/production/girls-boys/.


