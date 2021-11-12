MIGHTY WARRIOR PRINCE BHEEMA Will Be Performed at Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay This Month
Mighty Warrior Prince Bheema will be performed at Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay this month. Performances run 26 - 28 Nov 2021.
Have you heard of the mighty Bheema, the strongest of the Pandavas?
Come meet this warrior prince and find out how he gained the power of 1000 elephants and fought the evil demon Bakasura!
Catch the exciting adventures of superhero Bheema from the famous epic, the Mahabharata.
Directed by Carina Hales
Script by Gauri Gupta
Music composition and vocals by Lavanya Balachandran
Dance choreographed and performed by Sreedevy Sivarajasingam, Ponnamma Devaiah
Dance performed by Palathu Kamalasanan Geethanadhan, Arjun Mathiyalagan, Karthikgayan Devaindran
Keyboard performed by Chinmayi Ganesh Ram
Percussions performed by Sathis Kumar
Veena performed by K Maathavan
Violin performed by Adithya Sathyanarayana
Actor and Narrator James Shubert
Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2021/mighty-warrior-prince-bheema?GenreNames=Theatre&Start=20211113.