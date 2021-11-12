Mighty Warrior Prince Bheema will be performed at Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay this month. Performances run 26 - 28 Nov 2021.

Have you heard of the mighty Bheema, the strongest of the Pandavas?

Come meet this warrior prince and find out how he gained the power of 1000 elephants and fought the evil demon Bakasura!

Catch the exciting adventures of superhero Bheema from the famous epic, the Mahabharata.

Directed by Carina Hales

Script by Gauri Gupta

Music composition and vocals by Lavanya Balachandran

Dance choreographed and performed by Sreedevy Sivarajasingam, Ponnamma Devaiah

Dance performed by Palathu Kamalasanan Geethanadhan, Arjun Mathiyalagan, Karthikgayan Devaindran

Keyboard performed by Chinmayi Ganesh Ram

Percussions performed by Sathis Kumar

Veena performed by K Maathavan

Violin performed by Adithya Sathyanarayana

Actor and Narrator James Shubert

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2021/mighty-warrior-prince-bheema?GenreNames=Theatre&Start=20211113.