Kode Hidup Comes to Esplanade This Week
The performance is set for 23 December.
Kode Hidup comes to Esplanade this week! Celebrate the past and embrace the future with Rifa'ah's music at Kode Hidup, journeying through 25 years of music that shaped him.
Rifa'ah is known for hits such as Cenderawasih, Seindah Syurgawi and Kerna Delylah. At Kode Hidup, he will be sharing local songs that strongly influenced his music, past hits, soundtracks such as Lara Sepi as well as new tracks from his latest EP.
The performance is set for 23 December.
Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215908®id=196&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esplanade.com%2Fwhats-on%2Ffestivals-and-series%2Ffree-programmes%2F2022%2Fcome-together%2Fkode-hidup?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
More Hot Stories For You
December 16, 2022
Owen Li returns to the Esplanade Concourse stage to perform a selection of his favourite songs with a holiday twist, celebrating 2022 with a night of community and collaboration. Tune in for Owen’s take on what it means to be home for the holidays guaranteed to bring warmth and comfort.
THE BEATLES REIMAGINED Comes to Esplanade
December 12, 2022
Come together and sing along with Jammerz Arena from Republic Polytechnic as they bring you down memory lane with timeless songs from one of the most influential bands of all time, The Beatles!
Sing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This Weekend
December 1, 2022
After a very successful 2020 & 2021 Editions, Singathon is back on Sunday, 4th December 2022, with a goal of raising $60,000 in support of Singtheatre’s mission of Performing for a Better Society!
Sing'theatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December
November 20, 2022
In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre will launch its third edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 4th December 2022 after 2 very successful editions in 2020 and 2021.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month
November 15, 2022
Broadway International Group is launching a multi-year international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. This lavish and popular production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals of all time will begin in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre this November in partnership with Base Entertainment Asia.