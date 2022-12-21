Kode Hidup comes to Esplanade this week! Celebrate the past and embrace the future with Rifa'ah's music at Kode Hidup, journeying through 25 years of music that shaped him.

Rifa'ah is known for hits such as Cenderawasih, Seindah Syurgawi and Kerna Delylah. At Kode Hidup, he will be sharing local songs that strongly influenced his music, past hits, soundtracks such as Lara Sepi as well as new tracks from his latest EP.

The performance is set for 23 December.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215908®id=196&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esplanade.com%2Fwhats-on%2Ffestivals-and-series%2Ffree-programmes%2F2022%2Fcome-together%2Fkode-hidup?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1