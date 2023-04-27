JUST AS I AM is Now Playing at Esplanade
Just As I Am is now playing at Esplanade. Performances run 21 Apr - 7 May 2023.
Z is awkward. Z is curious. Z is playful. Z is clumsy. Z is unsure. Z often wonders why he can't be perfect.
B is awkward. B is curious. B is playful. B is clumsy. B knows who she is.
Z wants to know what B's secret is. Do you?
Journey with Z and B in a theatrical dance performance and discover the joys of celebrating and loving all the wonderfully special parts of your unique selves.
Production Credits
Creator and Choreographer: Melissa Quek
Performers: Bernice Lee, Zhuo Zihao
Music Composer: Germaine Goh
Sound Designer: Vick Low
Lighting Designer: Liu Yong Huay
Set Designer: Aaron Yap
Costume Designer: Loo An Ni
Series Dramaturg: Sindhura Kalidas
Production Manager: Sage Tan
Stage Manager: Ng Siaw Hui
Assistant Stage Manager: Ng Bi Yu
Special thanks to: Elaine Ng, Ainul Farhana Mohd