Just As I Am is now playing at Esplanade. Performances run 21 Apr - 7 May 2023.

Z is awkward. Z is curious. Z is playful. Z is clumsy. Z is unsure. Z often wonders why he can't be perfect.

B is awkward. B is curious. B is playful. B is clumsy. B knows who she is.

Z wants to know what B's secret is. Do you?

Journey with Z and B in a theatrical dance performance and discover the joys of celebrating and loving all the wonderfully special parts of your unique selves.

Production Credits

Creator and Choreographer: Melissa Quek

Performers: Bernice Lee, Zhuo Zihao

Music Composer: Germaine Goh

Sound Designer: Vick Low

Lighting Designer: Liu Yong Huay

Set Designer: Aaron Yap

Costume Designer: Loo An Ni

Series Dramaturg: Sindhura Kalidas

Production Manager: Sage Tan

Stage Manager: Ng Siaw Hui

Assistant Stage Manager: Ng Bi Yu

Special thanks to: Elaine Ng, Ainul Farhana Mohd