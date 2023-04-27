Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUST AS I AM is Now Playing at Esplanade

Performances run 21 Apr – 7 May 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023 
JUST AS I AM is Now Playing at Esplanade

Just As I Am is now playing at Esplanade. Performances run 21 Apr - 7 May 2023.

Z is awkward. Z is curious. Z is playful. Z is clumsy. Z is unsure. Z often wonders why he can't be perfect.

B is awkward. B is curious. B is playful. B is clumsy. B knows who she is.

Z wants to know what B's secret is. Do you?

Journey with Z and B in a theatrical dance performance and discover the joys of celebrating and loving all the wonderfully special parts of your unique selves.

Production Credits

Creator and Choreographer: Melissa Quek

Performers: Bernice Lee, Zhuo Zihao

Music Composer: Germaine Goh

Sound Designer: Vick Low

Lighting Designer: Liu Yong Huay

Set Designer: Aaron Yap

Costume Designer: Loo An Ni

Series Dramaturg: Sindhura Kalidas

Production Manager: Sage Tan

Stage Manager: Ng Siaw Hui

Assistant Stage Manager: Ng Bi Yu

Special thanks to: Elaine Ng, Ainul Farhana Mohd




COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month Photo
COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month
Choreographer Faye Driscoll presents her first exhibitionâ€”an intimate audio-based installation that invites you toÂ Come On In.
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May Photo
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May
Selamat Datang everyone toÂ Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of ArtsÂ atÂ EsplanadeÂ â€“ Theatres on the Bay from 18 â€“ 21 May 2023!
NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April Photo
NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April
Through a series of vignettes involving the lives of bureaucrats, soldiers, artists and tour guides,â€¯No Particular Orderâ€¯charts the fate of a society in turmoil to ask at every step of the way: is it empathy, or power, that endures?â€¯
PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at Esplanade Photo
PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at Esplanade
Duncan MacMillanâ€™s brilliantÂ People, Places & ThingsÂ is a devastating exploration of a personâ€™s desperate need to escape real life, a riveting examination of the parallels between theatre and therapy, between art and addiction, and unlike any theatrical adventure you will have experienced before.

