EUREKA DAY to Make its Singapore Premiere at KC Arts Centre

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Singapore — Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) presents the Singapore premiere of Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector’s blistering comedy about five well-meaning people attempting to make one responsible decision without completely losing their minds.

When a health crisis forces Eureka Day Elementary School's executive committee to make a difficult decision, carefully chosen words give way to barely concealed fury. Everyone wants what is best. Everyone believes they are being perfectly reasonable. And absolutely no one is prepared to back down. What follows is an excruciatingly polite battle that descends into spectacular chaos.

The play made its Broadway premiere in 2024, starring beloved actors Amber Gray, Thomas Middleditch, Bill Irwin, Jessica Hecht and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. It won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2025. The show has since been incredibly popular, with many productions being licensed across the US.

The popularity can be explained because of its relatability. “What makes Eureka Day so irresistible is that we recognise ourselves in it,” says Gaurav Kripalani, Artistic Director of SRT. “We have all sat through conversations where everyone arrives with the best intentions and somehow leaves even further apart. This play takes that frustration, turns up the pressure and makes it explosively funny. It is smart, painfully familiar and tremendously entertaining.”

The Singapore premiere stars Munah Bagharib, Benjamin Chow, Shane Mardjuki, Coco Wang Ling and Julie Wee. They play five members of the school community desperately trying to remain thoughtful, inclusive and civil as everything around them falls apart.

The production is helmed by Director Daniel Jenkins. "We've got a great cast of the best actors Singapore has to offer, a wonderful creative team, and I’m so excited to bring it all together in front of an audience." he says. "I hope audiences will laugh, wince, be irritated by and even sympathise with the characters and their situation, as you argue about it on the way home. That's the kind of theatre that I want to make.”

Tickets are now on sale, with a 15% Early Bird discount running until 27 September 2026. The play is also Culture Pass Eligible.

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