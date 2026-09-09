MJ THE MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL to Open in Singapore at Sands Theatre

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The four-time Tony Award-winning MJ THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL will open in Singapore for a limited season at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands in August 2027. A waitlist to be first in line when tickets go on sale is now open HERE until 27 September 2026, 11.59pm SGT.

The arrival of MJ in Singapore will give audiences across the region the opportunity to experience this award-winning musical in a city where Michael Jackson performed two sold-out concerts during his Dangerous World Tour in 1993. Set against the backdrop of that pivotal period in his career, the production combines Michael Jackson's greatest hits with electrifying choreography and world-class theatrical design. Having already been enjoyed by more than 8 million audience members worldwide through acclaimed productions on Broadway, in London's West End, Hamburg, as well as tours across the United States and Australia, MJ now arrives in Singapore as a major international theatrical event.

Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon OBE said, “Michael Jackson transformed the relationship between music and movement in a way few artists ever have. With MJ, we wanted to honour not only the songs audiences know and love, but also the artistry, innovation and creative spirit behind them. The production brings to life a pivotal moment in Michael's career and celebrates the enduring impact of his work on generations of artists and audiences.”

Chantal Prudhomme, Presenter and Chief Executive Officer of Base Entertainment Asia, said, “Michael Jackson has been part of the soundtrack of so many of our lives, and bringing MJ THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL to Singapore is a real thrill. For those who had the chance to see him perform, there is something nostalgic about seeing his music and signature choreography brought to life on stage again. For those who never had that opportunity, this is perhaps the closest they will come to experiencing the energy and magic of Michael Jackson live, while also being taken through the story of the man himself. That combination makes MJ a remarkable piece of musical theatre, with something to connect with across generations.”

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in the Mirror and Thriller, MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world. The production has been praised for its innovative storytelling, high-octane performances and celebration of one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson's iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, giving audiences a glimpse into the creative genius and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores pivotal moments from the history of Jackson's artistry as he works to bring his vision for the Dangerous World Tour from his mind to the stage.

MJ has earned acclaim for its groundbreaking choreography and theatrical innovation. The production won four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography for creator and director Christopher Wheeldon OBE, and has continued to be recognised internationally, with Wheeldon also receiving the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreography in London's West End. Widely regarded as one of the defining creative achievements of contemporary musical theatre, the production has captivated audiences across Broadway, the West End, Hamburg, the United States and Australia.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony, Emmy, and most recently an Academy Award winner, Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Wicked), Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple) and Make-up Design by Joe Dulude II. Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple).

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