MUSICFEST@SGH to Return With 200+ Performers at Singapore General Hospital

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MusicFest@SGH will return on Friday, 2 October 2026, bringing a full day of live music to Singapore General Hospital before culminating in a special evening concert, The Songs That Make Us Smile.

Held on the International Day of the Smile, this year's festival celebrates the songs that have brought happiness to generations of people across Singapore and beyond. From uplifting performances in hospital wards and public spaces throughout the day to an inspiring evening concert, MusicFest@SGH continues its mission of bringing moments of joy, comfort and connection through the power of live music.

Beginning at 10am, more than 200 performers will present over 40 hours of live performances across 9 locations around the SGH campus. Patients, caregivers, healthcare workers, visitors and members of the public can enjoy a diverse programme featuring choirs, instrumental ensembles, musical theatre performers, solo vocalists and community groups, creating music-filled moments throughout the hospital. As the festival draws to a close, patients, caregivers, healthcare workers, volunteers and visitors will come together for the evening finale concert, The Songs That Make Us Smile.

Highlights of MusicFest@SGH include Cat Ong, Hillary Francis, Rae Lou, Flutey Affair, Lasalle College of the Arts Musical Theatre students, The Song Birds, Zheng Professionals Guzheng Ensemble and many more talented performers, offering everything from uplifting melodies to soul-stirring tunes—engaging patients, caregivers, staff, and visitors alike.

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