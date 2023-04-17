Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month

Performances run 5-7 May.

Apr. 17, 2023 
COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month

Choreographer Faye Driscoll presents her first exhibition-an intimate audio-based installation that invites you to Come On In.

Inspired by her performance trilogy Thank You For Coming, a series which summons, as she describes, "the unnamed forces that surge between the viewer and the viewed", Come On In is designed as a space of gathering for visitors to encounter and carry forth this intangible connection.

Upon entering the carpeted area, you may choose a listening station, each featuring a soundtrack spoken by the artist herself. Driscoll's voice offers a series of prompts similar to those she might give to a performer: a guided meditation unfolds with unanswerable questions about self and other, body and world, leading you through a choreographed experience into a private dance. You may also choose to observe as the installation transforms and finds fellow visitors becoming a series of slowly moving sculptures. The experience proposes the idea of the body as receiver and mediator of language, and invites us to inhabit the complexity of language and the ecosystem of the body.

Commissioned by Walker Art Center, Come On In has been exhibited at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art and On the Boards in Seattle. This presentation in Singapore marks its first installation outside of the United States.

This production is presented as part of da:ns focus - Body Language, a weekend of programmes that examines the interplay between dance, the body, text and speech.

Conceived and Created by Faye Driscoll
Designed in Collaboration with Nick Vaughan & Jake Margolin
Sound Engineer: Zachary Crumrine
Producer and Management: George Lugg




