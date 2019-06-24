BALLET UNDER THE STARS to Play at Fort Canning Green

Ballet Under the Stars will delight audiences at Fort Canning Green July 5-14.

An enchanting escapade awaits you as Singapore Dance Theatre brings audiences two weekends of extraordinary works at the 24th edition of Ballet Under the Stars! A phenomenal line-up specially put together for true-blue ballet lovers to enthusiastic dance novices, this is an event for everyone, of all ages.

Spread out your picnic mats, pack along your picnic baskets, and join in the lush greenery of Fort Canning.

The first weekend will stage three remarkable contemporary works that have been raved as Audience's Favourites - the breathtaking and awe-inspiring Evening Voices by Timothy Rushton, Linea Adora, which was specially created by Timothy Harbour for SDT's 30th Anniversary, as well as SYNCby Nils Christe, which received Best Premiere of 2018 by Dance Europe Critic's Choice.



The second weekend brings to stage the highlights of some of the world's most famous classical ballets including Giselle's hauntingly beautiful Act II, Swan Lake divertissements, as well as The Nutcracker Act II.

For tickets and more information about Ballet Under the Stars, tap here.





