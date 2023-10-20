inD Theatre to Present First-Ever Sensory-Friendly Mainstage Play on Bainbridge Island

The performance will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Rolling Bay Hall on Bainbridge Island.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

inD Theatre, in partnership with Sensory Access and Neurodiversity Allies, will present first-ever Sensory-Friendly mainstage play on Bainbridge Island. Cry It Out, by Netflix's Maid creator Molly Smith Metzler and directed by Zandi Carlson, will have a Sensory-Friendly performance on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Rolling Bay Hall on Bainbridge Island. A Sensory Guide for the show will also be available, as is standard with Sensory-Friendly performances.

"As a person in the neurodivergent community, I am proud that we are taking actionable steps to be more accessible and inclusive, so that everyone can enjoy theatre. We can't wait to share this show with you," said Carlson.

Matt Eldridge, producer and co-founder of inD Theatre, added, "We're delighted to partner on presenting a Sensory-Friendly performance. Making our productions as accessible and inclusive as possible to everyone in the community is one of our most important guiding principles."

"Sensory-Accessibility is increasingly a priority for arts organizations, and neurodivergent community members should be able to enjoy live theatre in the main auditorium alongside their community," said Neurodiversity Allies co-founder Brian Guy. "Sensory-Friendly performances are how theatres make this happen. While Sensory-Friendly performances have been taking off in larger cities, including Seattle, smaller community theatres don't always know how to get started nor how to pay for it," added Guy. "We created Neurodiversity Allies to help bring this accessibility and inclusion to more theatres, including community theatres. Anyone and everyone should be able to experience live theatre."

Seattle-based Sensory Access helps organizations all over the world implement Sensory-Accessible productions, and co-founder Dr. Daniela Ferdico added, "Our goal at Sensory Access has always been to help remove the barriers neurodivergent individuals face when accessing the arts. The sense of community we build when we share moments in live music and theatre are priceless, and it is critical to have such accessibility available not only at the largest venues but also at the small community stages. We are so happy to help bring this experience and inclusion to Bainbridge Island for the first time."

To secure reservations for Cry It Out, please visit Click Here. For the Sensory-Friendly performance, please select the November 9 show (or click here to proceed directly to the Sensory-Friendly show reservations page). To see other upcoming recommended Sensory-Inclusive shows in the Seattle area, please visit ndalllies.org.




