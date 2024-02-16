Work Underway to Bring the Musical JUSTICE to WICA's Mainstage

In April, the musical Justice will open in Langley with a three-week run (April 11-27) at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA)—the 2023 winner of the Gregory Award for Outstanding Theatre in the North Puget Sound Region.

A new American musical by playwright Lauren Gunderson of The Revolutionists, Justice features the “firsts” of the Supreme Court Justices, exploring the first women of the Court—Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor. With music by Bree Lowdermilk and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the play is “an intimate, epic new musical built with sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and deeply relatable heroines.”

Directed by Rose Woods and with musical direction by Sheila Weidendorf, the WICA production is currently auditioning for the roles of Justices O’Connor, Ginsburg, and Sotomayor. Auditions will take place this month, with interested actors sending in a video with one monologue and one song.

To learn more about the application process, please visit the audition posting on the Theatre Puget Sound website.

For more information about WICA, please visit WICAonline.org.