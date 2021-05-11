Woman Arrested After Setting Fire to the Driftwood Theatre

A woman has been arrested after a fire was set at the Driftwood Theatre, KXRO reports.

According to an email obtained by the outlet, police were called to the theatre when a suspicious woman was spotted on the back deck. When police arrived, they saw that the woman had set fire to part of the railing with a lighter.

More police and fire personnel arrived then, and the woman was arrested.

Smoke was found inside the auditorium and a fire was discovered in the back wall. Firefighters put out the fire and handled the damage that occurred to the area.

There were no injuries.

Read more on KXRO.

Driftwood Players, began in the late 1950's by a few cast members of the Civic Choir production of Pajama Game. The opening of the 2020-2021 season will mark the theatre's 61st anniversary of service to the community. With the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season, Driftwood performed 292 plays.

Learn more at https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/.