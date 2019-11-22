Winterfest Student Showcases Are Coming to the Armory Food & Event Hall

Seattle Center Winterfest Student Showcases, Nov. 30-Dec. 22, endure as a beloved tradition alongside the professional Winterfest entertainment on Seattle Center Armory Mainstage. The 100+ showcases enliven the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall while offering public and private school groups the opportunity to share their artistic accomplishments with family, friends and the public. All performances are free of charge and present seasonal music, along with a varied selection of works for choral, dance and instrumental ensemble.

2019 Winterfest Student Showcase schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 30

Eatonville Dance Studio Dance, 3:30 p.m.

The Little Gym of Everett Gymnastics, 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Cornerstone Studio Dance, 10 a.m.

Rainier Dance Center, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle's Performers Musical Theatre, 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Valhalla Elementary School Choir & Choirchimes, 10:05 a.m.

Olympic Middle School Orchestra, 11 a.m.; Band, 11:20 a.m.

Woodlands Elementary School Choir, 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Islander Middle School Band, 10 a.m.; Choir, 10:35 a.m.; Orchestra, 11 a.m.

Northwood Middle School Choir, 12 p.m.

Canyon Creek Elementary School Choir, 12:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

West Woodland Elementary School Wildcat Choir, 10 a.m.

Meridian Middle School Band, 10:50 a.m.; Choir, 11:15 a.m.; Orchestra, 11:40 a.m.

Holy Family School Auburn Zero Hour Jazz Band, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Sunshine Generation of NE Tacoma Song & Dance, 10 a.m.

The Little Gym of Alderwood Gymnastics, 11:15 a.m.

Garfield High School Jazz Ensemble 2, 3:30 p.m.

The Dance Room Roomers, 4:45 p.m.

Spotlight Dance & Performing Arts Center Dance, 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

UV Performing Arts Dance, 10 a.m.

Clark Studios Violin Ensemble, 11 a.m.

Comerford School of Dance Irish Step Dance, 2 p.m.

Seattle Prep School Pulse Dance Team, 3 p.m.

Northwest Junior Pipe Band, 3:50 p.m.

Applause Studio Dance, 4:45 p.m.

The Little Gym of Bellevue Gymnastics, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

Emerson Elementary School Choir, 10 a.m.

Beaver Lake Middle School Choir, 10:55 a.m.

Skyline High School Choir, 11:25 a.m.

Pine Lake Middle School Choir, 12:10 p.m.

Mount Baker Middle School Concert Choir, 1:05 p.m.; Symphonic Band, 1:25 p.m.; Jazz Band, 1:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Nelsen Middle School Chamber Orchestra, 10 a.m.; Concert Band, 10:20 a.m.

Grass Lake Elementary School Gator Singers, 11:05 a.m.

Eastside Catholic School Choir, 11:55 a.m.; Band, 12:15 p.m.

Sacajawea Middle School Concert Band, 1:15 p.m.; Concert Choir, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Dimmitt Middle School Band, 10 a.m.; Orchestra, 10:20 a.m.

Rainier Middle School Band, 11:05 a.m.; Orchestra, 11:25 am

South Whidbey High School Wind Ensemble, 12:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Pine Lake Middle Scool Symphonic Band, 10 a.m.

Canyon Park Middle School Symphonic Band, 10:55 a.m.; Wind Ensemble, 11:15 a.m.

Lake Youngs Elementary School Choir, 12 p.m.

Sunrise Elementary School Sunrise Singers, 12:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Sherwood Forest Elementary School Choir, 10 a.m.

Ford Middle School Band, 11 a.m.; Choir, 11:20 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Choir, 12:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Creative Dance Center Kaleidoscope, 10 a.m.

Emerald City Dance Complex, 11:15 am

Arlington School of Dance, 2 p.m.

The Dance Gallery Major Motion, 3 p.m.

Soos Creek Elementary School Superstar Choir, 4:15 p.m.

Endolyne Children's Choir, 5 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 15

Dance! West Seattle, 10 a.m.

Premier Dance Center, 11 a.m.

Washington School of Dance, 4:30 p.m.

Alpha Martial Arts, 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Orting Middle School Choir, 10 a.m.

Ballou Junior High School Choir, 10:50 a.m.

Peter Kirk Elementary School Choir, 11:40 a.m.

Timber Ridge Elementary School Choir, 12:30 p.m.

Assumption-St. Bridget School Choir, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Pine Lake Middle School Concert Band, 10 a.m.

Truman Middle School Honor Band, 11 a.m.

Gray Middle School Pilots Concert Band, 11:25 a.m.

Snoqualmie Middle School Choir, 12:25 p.m.; Band, 12:45 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 19



Bethel High School Choir, 10 a.m.; Orchestra, 2:50 p.m.

Kilo Middle School Beginning Orchestra, 10:55 a.m.; Beginning Band, 11:15 am

South Whidbey Middle School Symphonic Band, 12 p.m.

Brownsville Elementary School Choir, 1 p.m.

Rose Hill Middle School Symphonic Band, 1:50 p.m.

Cougar Mountain Middle School Orchestra, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Mann Middle School Band, 10:30 a.m.; School Choir, 11 a.m.

Raymond High School Concert Band, 11:55 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Gymnastics Connection, 10 a.m.

Melanie's Dance Unlimited, 11:15 am

The Surge Dance, 2 p.m.

Blue Dog Dance, 3:05 p.m.

Academy of Dance, 4:10 p.m.

Woodinville Dance Academy Inside Out, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

West City Rope Ninjas Jump Rope, 11 a.m.

The Little Gym of Kent Gymnastics, 2 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy Rockstars & Fuego Flamenco, 3 p.m.

Dance Arts, 4:15 p.m.

Seattle Center Winterfest, produced by Seattle Center, presents spirited programming for one and all in search of entertaining and enriching activities during this festive time of year. For more information, visit www.seattecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.

Connect to the sights, sounds and spirit of the season at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 29-Dec. 31. Visit the festive Seattle Center Armory, displaying its winter finest, and explore the miniature Winter Train & Village. The Winterfest Ice Rink returns, along with ice sculpting, student showcases and more. Seattle Center Winterfest is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Alaska Airlines, T-Mobile, Lyft, Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle Center Monorail and City of Seattle.





