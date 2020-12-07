West Of Lenin and B-sides Present CHRISTMAS B-SIDES & RARITIES

As the Covid-19 pandemic safety requirements have all but derailed and wrecked everyone's holiday plans West of Lenin will offer a bit of balm for those abraded expectations. Join in for the reboot of our darkly colorful, occasionally cynical, often funny, and decidedly musical variety show, Christmas B-Sides & Rarities!

This season's one-night variety show features the storytelling talents of Jim and Olivia Jewell, Glen Erik Hamilton, Paul Shipp, Joe Zavadil and Gerard Menendez. You'll hear new music from Mazonowicz, Brittany Allyson and Uncle Eray and his band. We'll revisit some Christmas B-Sides hits of yore from Rob MacGregor and Cole Hornaday and celebrate the triumphant (albeit animated) return of celebrated Seattle comedy duo Gude/Laurance.

Christmas: B-Sides & Rarities began in 2010 as a tribute to a local actor who lost his battle with alcoholism and evolved into semi-regular cabaret celebrating of the season with a dark, occasionally cynical, often funny, barrage of theatre, music, poetry and more. The Christmas show eventually splintered into multiple themes; 2013 saw Baseball: B-Sides & Rarities and later Seattle: B-Sides & Rarities as well.

WHEN: Monday, December 21st, 2020 @ 7:00pm PST

STREAM LINK: https://bit.ly/2L6jPa4

TICKETS: Pay-What-You-Can Donation

