WONDERLAND IN QUARANTINE Extended

With great excitement, Verlaine & McCann announce an additional offering from their virtual canon - a previously recorded screening of their beloved springtime tradition, "Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland".

After praise for their interactive virtual adaptation of the show experience last month - Wonderland in Quarantine - Seattle-based producers Verlaine & McCann will make a viewing of their stunning live production available for at-home consumption on four upcoming dates. The first cheekily titled Tarts, Teas, and Here's To The Queens: Wonderland in Quarantine Chapter Six will stream on this Sunday, May 10 as a special event for Mother's Day, with Verlaine & McCann themselves hosting the event live from their own socially distanced brunch tables, complete with tarts, an intermission performance by the show's band, the Aces & 8's, and a Q&A following the screening. Through The Looking Glass 2020: Wonderland In Quarantine Chapter Seven will feature its first ever "Directors' Cut," with Lily and Jasper offering commentary throughout the screening.

"Entertainment options are at a premium right now," Verlaine said. "We were overwhelmed by the ecstatic response to our first-time virtual offering last month with Wonderland in Quarantine - interactive cast engagements followed by a screening of the production proved to be an intriguing model for our company in these challenging and new times. We encourage those with interest in streaming the show to plan a fun at-home brunch or evening meal, stream to the television, and make this a premium entertainment event!"

"The mischievously talented Lily Verlaine & Jasper McCann" (Seattle Magazine) have re-imagined Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy, Alice In Wonderland and have performed it for audiences at The Triple Door for 12 consecutive Spring seasons. In this production, audiences follow Alice as she discovers what wonders lie beyond the velvet rope at Wonderland's most exclusive nightclub, The Looking Glass. There she attempts to best the evil Queen of Hearts to become the next ruler of Wonderland. Featuring top-notch local dance talent, exciting choreography by the classically-trained Lily Verlaine and the sumptuous costuming of Stephanie Seymour, audiences see the inhabitants of Wonderland like never before. Through The Looking Glass features an original psychedelic hard bop/go-go score by Jasper McCann and Seattle music greats, Kate Olson, and Michael Owcharuk, played live on stage by their jazz sextet, The Aces & 8's! The superstars of Seattle's burlesque A-list take on the roles of Carroll's famous characters and turn Wonderland's topsy-turvy world into a ecdysiastic tour-de-force filled with glamour, comedy, dance, striptease, and song.

Verlaine and McCann are the Seattle-producing pair behind the wildly popular holiday spectacle Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker. They produce large-scale, theatrical burlesque extravaganzas that feature glamorous costuming, original scripts, original musical compositions, and professional dance performance. Each production evolves musically and visually with every passing season. Over the last five years, Verlaine and McCann worked closely with local costume designer Stephanie Seymour to reinvest in their productions' visual quality, delighting returning audiences and newcomers alike, while also presenting a new scenic design by Julia Welch in 2018.

The artistic ensemble of Wonderland in Quarantine features Lily Verlaine (Caterpillar); Jasper McCann (White Rabbit); Miss Indigo Blue (The Mad Hatter, The Duchess); Babette La Fave (Jabberwocky, Tweedle Sister, Cook); Dreamy Tangerine (Alice #1); Viola Vector (Alice #2); Paris Original (Knave of Hearts, The White Queen, Doormouse, Cook); Trojan Original (March Hare, Caterpillar Cavalier, Cook); Moscato Extatique (The Queen Of Hearts, Mushroom, Flamingo); Tory Peil (Cheshire Cat, The Red Queen); Juwana Heart (Tweedle Sister, Flamingo, Mushroom); Ivy D'Vine (Flamingo, Mushroom); Isobella Bloom (Drink Me); Bo Mellinger (Eat Me); Elektra Luxe (Maryanne), Tom-Tom The Phenomenon (Paraffin-a Chandelier); Asstella Foxe (Brass-a Chandelier), Kate Olson (Bandleader, Woodwinds); Michael Owcharuk (Keyboards); Dave Pascal (Bass); Eric Eagle (Percussion); Robert Beasley (Trumpet); and J. Park Evans (Guitar).





