WNDR Museum Opens In Seattle On March 22

Seattle location to feature more than 20 multi-sensory exhibits, redefining the traditional museum experience.

Feb. 22, 2023  
WNDR Museum, an unparalleled immersive art and technology experience, today announced it will open its newest location in Seattle Wednesday, March 22. The Seattle museum will be WNDR's third-ever location, part of a nationwide expansion stemming from its flagship in Chicago.

Located at 906 Alaskan Way, the nearly 13,000-square-foot museum will disrupt and redefine the traditional museum experience by inviting guests to fully engage with artworks and multi sensory installations created by cutting edge artists, collectives, technologists, designers and makers. Tickets to WNDR Museum Seattle will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m. PT at www.WNDRSeattle.com.

WNDR Museum Seattle will feature more than 20 exhibits designed to ignite guests' senses through breathtaking experiences. WNDR Museum Seattle will be home to localized versions of popular exhibits found at WNDR's flagship Chicago location alongside pieces by internationally-acclaimed artists including Yayoi Kusama and Seattle-based artists including Andy Arkley.

"Seattle is legendary for its adventurous, mold-breaking art scene and we're thrilled to provide an exciting, dynamic new environment to showcase both internationally-acclaimed artists and incredible Seattle-based talent," said Ryan Kunkel, President of WNDR Global. "We're thrilled to become part of the fabric of Seattle's world-class cultural footprint and we look forward to becoming a lasting contributor to the community."

As guests travel through WNDR Museum Seattle, they will be taken on a multi-dimensional journey where they will serve as an extension of each creator by interacting with various installations. Dance across Brightlogic x WNDR Studios' Lightfloor and watch it react to your every move. Step into HAZE's Hyper Mirror and experience a 150-mirror infinity room. Weather the storm in Leigh Satchwitz +flora&faunavisions' Inside Out.

No two visits to WNDR Museum are the same. WNDR Museum Seattle will consistently curate its experience by leaning in to cutting edge technologies to enhance existing installations as well as add new immersive experiences year-round.

General admission tickets to WNDR Museum Seattle start at $32 and must be purchased in advance at www.WNDRSeattle.com. Children's tickets are available for children ages 12 and start at $22. Children under ages two and under receive free admission. Those looking to elevate their WNDR Museum experience can take advantage of WNDR Museum's new VIP Experience for $50 per ticket. The VIP Experience includes expedited entry into WNDR Museum, a limited-edition collector pin (which rotates designs seasonally), a branded photo memory, 10% off at The WNDR Store and a WNDR re-run, allowing them to enjoy a second lap through WNDR Museum to revisit their favorite installations before exiting.

For more information, visit www.WNDRSeattle.com.




