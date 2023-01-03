Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get A First Look At I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUTHER West Coast Premiere At Seattle Rep

The production will run at Seattle Rep January 13–February 5, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Seattle Rep has released a new trailer for its anticipated West Coast Premiere of the stage adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez's New York Times bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

Set to perform on the Bagley Wright Theater stage January 13-February 5, 2023, Seattle Rep's production of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, written by playwright Isaac Gómez, will be directed by Juliette Carrillo (Seattle Rep: Two Trains Running; The Brothers Size). Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

This now-famous story follows Júlia as she grieves the death of her older sister and faces pressure to put her own dreams of becoming a writer on hold. She finds herself caught between her family's expectations and the less than perfect life she grapples with every day as a 15-year-old growing up in Chicago. This play, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2020, is a rich and poignant exploration of how to transcend your circumstances while remaining true to who you are.

Of this production, Artistic Director Braden Abraham said, "Part of what I love about this play is how Júlia finds sources of strength and solace in the most unexpected places. Every character in this play surprises. You think you might know who they are when you first meet them, but then they shift in some surprising way, and a new perspective on the story blooms. There's a kind of magic to the way this story is told, and a dimension to the storytelling that moves very fluidly between time and space - both in Erika L. Sánchez's novel and in Isaac Gómez's adaptation for the stage."

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (February 3, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix during which teenagers can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Spanish open captioning will be available during performances on these dates: February 3 at 7:30 p.m., February 4 at 7:30 p.m., and February 5 at 2 p.m.

For more information about this play and all the special programs associated with it, visit SeattleRep.org.

ABOUT THE CAST

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter will feature performances from Aaron Blakely as Mr. Ingman/Ensemble (Seattle Rep: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?); Jazmín Corona as Amá/Mama Jacinta/Ensemble (American Blues Theater: Alma); Eddie Martinez as Apá/Tío Chucho/Ensemble (Steppenwolf: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter); Michael Monicatti as Connor/Ensemble (Seattle Rep: Teenage Dick, The Odyssey); Leslie Sophia Pérez as Lorena/Belen/Ensemble (Steppenwolf: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter); Karen Rodriguez as Júlia (Steppenwolf: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter;); Sofía Raquel Sánchez as Olga/Ensemble (Washington Ensemble Theater: Dance Nation); and Marco Antonio Tzunux as Juanga/Esteban/Ensemble (Marriott Theatre: West Side Story).

The cast also includes understudies Pilar O'Connell (Seattle Rep: Luna Gale); Jason Treviño (UW's Professional Actor Training Program), Jesse Calixto (Book-It Repertory Theatre: Zen and the Art of the Android Beatdown), Sophie Franco (The 5th Avenue Theatre: West Side Story), and Drew Highlands (Seattle Rep: Luna Gale).




