Video: Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built

Passengers is running now through October 15.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

In the latest #BuiltBySeattleRep video, Seattle Rep Technical Director Roger Chapman and Scene Shop Foreperson Joel Wilmot share how the theatre's shops fabricated and affixed special anchors that can hold 2,000 pounds.

These anchors secure an important design feature in the production of Passengers, and allow the artists to fully focus on their superhuman like stunts while remaining completely safe.

Check out the video below!

Your train is about to depart the station and a cirque spectacular awaits. Through contemporary dance, music, and extraordinary acrobatics, a breathtaking series of vignettes tells the unique stories of reunions and goodbyes from the strangers that surround you onboard. From contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers comes this jaw-dropping ride you must see to believe.

Learn more Click Here.







