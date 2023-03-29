Verdi's Classic LA TRAVIATA Closes Memorable Season At Seattle Opera

In Seattle Opera's mainstage finale, audiences will be treated to one of opera's most enduring favorites: La traviata, Giuseppe Verdi's sumptuous tale of true love lost. Among the international cast and creative team are nine Seattle Opera debuts, including highly anticipated debuts in the opera's two principal roles.

"I think audiences will be truly impressed with this cast, which features performers whom I have known for many years and am thrilled to bring to Seattle for the first time," said General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "Each singer brings something special to their role, offering passionate emotions and fresh perspectives on a timeless story."

South African soprano Vuvu Mpofu and Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan make their company debuts in the role of Violetta, widely recognized as one of the most difficult and gratifying roles in the soprano repertoire. Both singers have a special relationship with this character: "It was the first opera that made me fall in love with opera," said Mpofu, who credits the work with jumpstarting her career. "It just blew me away." Similarly, Galoyan counts Violetta as her most-performed role, having sung the opera in at least forty performances.

In the role of Alfredo are two more Seattle Opera debuts: Kosovar tenor Rame Lahaj and Korean tenor Duke Kim, who also makes his role debut. Lahaj's first experience singing La traviata in 2010 confirmed for him that opera was his calling. "It was tough, no doubt about it, but it also solidified my passion for the opera world," said Lahaj. "I knew then that this was where I was meant to be, where I could find true satisfaction in my profession. Since that pivotal moment, Alfredo in La traviata has become one of my most significant roles, having performed it in some of the world's most prestigious opera houses."

Rounding out the cast is a set of Seattle Opera stalwarts, including Michael Chioldi (Marcello, La bohème '21) and Joo Won Kang (Dandini, Cinderella '19) as Germont, Sarah Larsen (Stewardess, Flight '21) as Flora, John Marzano (Philistine Messenger, Samson and Delilah in Concert '23) as Gastone, Shelly Traverse (Eurydice, Orpheus and Eurydice '21) as Annina, and Craig Grayson (Jailer, Tosca '15) as Doctor Grenvil. Additional debuts include baritone Darren Drone as Barone Douphol and bass Christian Zaremba as the Marchese D'Obigny.

The stunning co-production, created by renowned stage director Francesca Zambello and first mounted at Washington National Opera in 2018, stages the elegance and grandeur of nineteenth-century Parisian high society with sets by Peter J. Davison and costumes by Tony Award®-winning costume designer Jess Goldstein in his company debut. The production is led by celebrated Italian conductor Carlo Montanaro, who last appeared at Seattle Opera in Rigoletto ('19) and the film version of The Elixir of Love ('21).

La traviata includes a series of special events to enhance the performance experience. Korean Night with Camelia Girl on Saturday, May 13, features a special pre-show talk in Korean by soprano Yeonji Lee (Setsuko Kobayashi, An American Dream '17) and a post-show Q&A in Korean with Yeonji Lee, tenor Duke Kim (Alfredo), and baritone Joo Won Kan (Germont). For Family Day on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, youth 18 and under pay only $20 for almost any seat, and families can enjoy both student-oriented activities before the show and an exclusive youth lounge during intermission. Finally, the performance on Sunday, May 21, will be a Relaxed Performance, during which the house lights will be left on a dim setting and audience members will be able to enter and exit the hall during the show.

Established in 1963, Seattle Opera is committed to serving the people of the Pacific Northwest through music, storytelling, and programs for people of all ages. Each year, more than 50,000 people attend the company's performances, and more than 100,000 people are served through school performances, radio broadcasts, and more. The organization brings opera to life in a number of different ways, offering artistic excellence through national and international collaborations. Seattle Opera strives to create an environment where artists, staff, behind-the-scenes workers, and members of the community feel a strong connection to the company, and to the art of opera. Follow Seattle Opera on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, and on Classical KING FM 98.1.

Performance Information

• Music by Giuseppe Verdi, libretto by Francesco Maria Piave

• Sung in Italian with English supertitles

• Run time approx. 2 hours 30 minutes with intermission

• Tickets $35-387

McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM (Korean Night with Camelia Girl)

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM (Family Day)

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM (Relaxed Performance)

Conductor Carlo Montanaro

Director Francesca Zambello

Associate Director Joshua R. Horowitz†

Set Designer Peter J. Davison

Original Lighting Designer Mark McCullough

Revival Lighting Designer A.J. Guban

Costume Designer Jess Goldstein†

Original Choreographer Parker Esse

Associate Choreographer Andrea Beasom†

Chorus Master Michaella Calzaretta

Violetta Vuvu Mpofu† (May 6, 10, 14, 17, & 20)

Mané Galoyan† (May 7, 13, 19, & 21)

Alfredo Rame Lahaj† (May 6, 10, 14, 17, & 20)

Duke Kim† (May 7, 13, 19, & 21)

Giorgio Germont Michael Chioldi (May 6, 10, 14, 17, & 20)

Joo Won Kang (May 7, 13, 19, & 21)

Flora Bervoix Sarah Larsen

Gastone de Letorieres John Marzano

Barone Douphol Darren Drone†

Marchese d'Obigny Christian Zaremba†

Annina Shelly Traverse

Doctor Grenvil Craig Grayson

† = Seattle Opera debut

Tickets and information at seattleopera.org/traviata.