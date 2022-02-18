Vashon Center for the Arts to Present Laura Veirs Live In Concert, March 4

Laura Veirs will perform live in concert Friday, March 4 at 7:30pm at Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA) in the Katherine L. White Hall.

Oregonian Laura Veirs floats her strong and clear, melodic vocals over an open landscape of electric and acoustic guitars, strings, and keyboards that draw on country and folk-rock. Of her lyric style, Laura says, "I like to be personal in my writing, but not overly confessional." Veirs is one of those rare singer-songwriters who delivers untraditional internal narratives through traditional indie-rock with effortless honesty.

A former geology student, Laura lives in Portland, Oregon. Her 11th album "My Echo" is out now on Raven Marching Band records. She is known for her collaboration with Neko Case and k.d. lang on the case/lang/veirs project, and has written a children's book, and hosts a podcast about parenting and performing.

Tickets: $25-$35 at www.vashoncanterfothearts.org