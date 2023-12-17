VIDEO: Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Performances run through December 24, 2023.
POPULAR
Watch Cayman Ilika perform "Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me" from Irving Berlin's White Christmas at The 5th Avenue Theatre below!
A magical winter wonderland comes to life as The 5th Avenue Theatre welcomes Irving Berlin's White Christmas to the Seattle stage through December 24, 2023. Based on the 1954 film of the same name, this live musical spectacular combines unforgettable songs, dazzling choreography, and a snowfall during every performance. Select performances will also include appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and lobby entertainment from Dickens Carolers.
A classic heartwarming holiday musical, Irving Berlin's White Christmas follows World War II veterans, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who team up with sister act, Betty and Judy Haynes, to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their former commanding general. Together they put on a dazzling musical extravaganza to draw in guests. Amid the song and dance numbers, romance blossoms, adding an extra layer of warmth and cheer to this enchanting tale. Packed with iconic songs, including the titular “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “Blue Skies,” and “I Love a Piano,” this timeless musical celebrates the magic of the season, the power of friendship, and the joy of giving.
Taking on the lead roles are Ashley Day as Bob Wallace, Phillip Atmore as Phil Davis, Cayman Ilika as Betty Haynes, and Taryn Darr as Judy Haynes. Joining them is a cast of incredible talents including: Reginald André Jackson, Candice Song Donehoo, Gia Pellegrini, Beatrice Cramer, Brandon O'Neill, Seán G. Griffin, Ty Willis, Cristin Hubbard, Ania Briggs, Trina Mills, Shelby Willis, Ashley Lanyon, Carolyn Willems Van Dijk, Katy Tabb, Jaclyn Wheatley, Kristin Burch, Richard Peacock, John David Scott, Charlie Johnson, Rico Lastrapes, Jonathan Luke Stevens, Davione Gordon, Eric Polani Jensen, Michael Sharon, Cayel Tregeagle, Miranda Antoinette, Mallory Cooney King, Ann Cornelius, Jordan King, Christopher Sweet, Katie Marshall, and Maggie Darago.
The artistic team is led by co-director David Armstrong and co-director & choreographer James A. Rocco, who previously worked together on The 5th's 2007 production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Joining Armstrong and Rocco is costume coordinator Heidi Zamora, hair and makeup designer Kelley Jordan, music director Matt Perri, associate director Jimmy Shields, costume associate Danielle Nieves, associate music director/conductor Beth Grimmett-Tankersly, assistant hair & makeup Juliette Lewis, associate choreographer Maggie Darago, associate lighting designer Thorn Michaels, and associate sound designer Liam Steckler. The stage management team is led by production stage manager JR Welden, assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka and Jamie Kranz, swing assistant stage manager Jeffrey K Hanson, show production assistant Larcyn Burnett, and season production assistant Rachel Miller.
Irving Berlin's White Christmas is currently onstage in Seattle through December 24, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office. For more information visit the link below!
Videos
|Girl From the North Country
Paramount Theatre (6/25-6/30)
|An Improvised Christmas Carol
Unexpected Productions (11/24-12/23)
|ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
|Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza!
Unexpected Productions (12/02-12/23)
|Soltice Under The WICA Star!
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (12/21-12/21)
|RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
Tacoma Little Theatre (12/08-12/31)
|Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
|BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (11/14-12/23)
|Strong Waters
Global Works (1/13-2/04)
|XXX Island
18th & Union (1/18-1/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You