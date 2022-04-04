Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Seattle Rep Presents TEENAGE DICK

Teenage Dick was performed in the Leo K. Theater from March 4 - April 3, 2022.

See a clip below!

In this satirical retelling of Shakespeare's Richard III, one of the most famous disabled characters in literary history is reimagined as a 16-year-old outsider with all the teenage angst of high school. Bullied for his cerebral palsy, Richard plots his revenge as well as a glorious and ambitious plan to win senior class president. As he falls deeper into political turmoil, Richard is faced with an unexpected choice. Is it better to be loved or feared?

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



