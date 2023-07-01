VCA to Present Vashon PIANOFÊTE This Month

Vashon Center for the Arts will present the second annual Vashon PianoFête on July 5, 6, 7, & 8 at 7:30 nightly. Performances take place at the Vashon Center for the Arts (19600 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070) Tickets are $30-$40 per concert (kids under 18 get in free) at www.vashoncenterforthearts.org.

PianoFête showcases four award-winning pianists performing four unique concerts over four unforgettable Vashon summer nights.

PianoFête was created in 2022 to offer Vashon Island a world-class festival of piano music in the spirit of the Gilmore in Michigan and Piano Fest in the Hamptons. Now in its second season, PianoFête has caught the attention of increasing numbers of world-class pianists and PNW piano music lovers.

Vyacheslav Gryaznov

Vyacheslav is a Russian pianist, arranger, composer, and curator of PianoFête. A graduate of the Moscow Conservatory and Yale School of Music, he's authored more than 40 concert arrangements, is published with Schott Music, and can be heard on the Master Performers label and Steinway & Sons label.

Rexa Han

A Chinese-born American pianist living in Florida, Rexa has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Steinway Hall in New York, as well as Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and Poly Theater in Beijing, to name a few.

Konstantin has won over 17 awards, including top prizes at Cleveland, Naumburg, and UNISA competitions. He is adjunct faculty at his alma mater, The Juilliard School, where he received his BM, MM, and AD with Jerome Lowenthal.

Katya Kramer-Lapin

Born in Moscow, Katya Kramer-Lapin studied at Oberlin College Conservatory in Ohio, received her master's from Indiana University, Jacobs School of Music, and has been teaching artists at the International Summer Festival “Ameropa” in Prague, Czech Republic.

PROGRAM

PianoFête curator and headlining pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov works with the pianists he invites to craft four unique concert programs. Each night brings a different combination of musicians, playing the pieces they've mastered as solos, duos, and piano four-hands.

Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 pm

Featuring Katya Kramer-Lapin & Vyacheslav Gryaznov

Program: Three Waltzes by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, and Ravel; Debussy's “The Petite Suite” (4 hands); and Rimsky-Korsakov's “Suite for Two Pianos” from the opera The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh (2 hands)

Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm

Featuring Konstantin Soukhovetski & Vyacheslav Gryaznov

Program: The premiere of Soukhovetski's “The Pride Suite” (Konstantin solo), and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 3 (2 pianos)

Friday, July 7 at 7:30 pm

Featuring Rexa Han & Vyacheslav Gryaznov

Program: William Byrd's Pavana and Galiarda, C. Monteverdi's Si dolce è'l tormento, Bach's Sonata Op. XII, No.5, Camilo's Remembrance, Bill Evan's Here's That Rainy Day, Junsheng Zheng Moonlight Over the Lotus Pond, and Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (arranged for two pianos by Vyacheslav Gryaznov)

Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 pm

Grand Finale – All four pianists with Vashon Maury Chamber Orchestra

Program: Junsheng Zheng's Moonlight Over the Lotus Pond (Rexa Han Solo) Sviridov's The Snowstorm & Glinka's Overture from Ruslan & Ludmila (two pianos, eight hands & chamber orchestra)