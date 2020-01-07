Táº¿t In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year Offers Music, Creation, Culture And Hands-on Fun

Seattle Center Festál: Ta??t In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, at Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion, celebrates the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The festival includes traditional Vietnamese food, a cultural village, firecrackers, martial arts, games for friends and family including a Vietnamese version of Jeopardy, fashion shows, information and more.

This year for the first time ever, starting at 12 noon on Saturday, the festival will host individuals passionate about the Vietnamese culture and eager to compete in the Ta??t in Seattle Cooking Competition Show. Live entertainment on the Armory and Fisher Pavilion stages features well known Vietnamese singers including Kha??i ÐÄƒng and Loan Châu on Saturday and Myra Tra??n and Hà Thanh Xuân on Sunday. Various lion dance associations will also perform throughout the two days. A free Health Fair both days offers BMI and blood pressure checks, glucose/cholesterol screenings, immigration social services, pediatric health and several more dental and medical services on Sunday.

Learn more at: https://www.tetinseattle.org

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expressions.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Ta??t In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year in partnership with Ta??t in Seattle, whose mission is to preserve and promote the Vietnamese culture and heritage and enrich the cultural diversity in the greater Seattle area. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

This enriching series of 23 ethnic cultural festivals on weekends throughout the year seeks to connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among the generations who participate in these shared experiences. Seattle Center Festál is produced with the generous support of KUOW 94.9 Public Radio, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, Lyft, 4Culture, the City of Seattle and Seattle Center Foundation.





