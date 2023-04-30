Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride Weekend

The production will run June 23rd-25th.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Seattle-based artistic collective Magpie Artists' Ensemble will present the world premier of "Briar/Rose," a Queer fairytale musical, June 23rd-25th in a co-production with Theatre Off Jackson. The play tells the age-old story of a Princess banished by an evil Queen, with a twist: the "Princess" is actually Briar, a young trans man just discovering his identity. Along with a cast of Queer fairytale archetypes - Prince Charming, a rakish lady knight, a mysterious sorceress - Briar comes to terms with his identity and delves into questions of identity, family, and fate. The production is written and directed by James T. Washburn and features a cast and crew of local Queer artists.

With "Briar/Rose," Magpie will be pioneering a new way of funding the performing arts by running a Kickstarter campaign where supporters can pre-order access to a professional recording of the show (as well as tickets to the live performances). The campaign will be open for the month of May and feature a wide array of rewards for backers, including items like signed show posters, in addition to virtual and in-person tickets.

"Accessibility for both artists and audiences is a high priority at Magpie," says Artistic Director Washburn. "Our hope is that by offering an affordable streaming option, people who can't be in the room with us - whether due to distance, disability, or any other factor - can still join us on this journey. Holding space for each other as marginalized people has become even more important over the past few years, and it's exciting to explore new ways to connect across time and distance."

The story takes familiar archetypes and tropes and uses them as a safe passage into exploring difficult concepts like identity, generational trauma, and the definition of family. Characters and plot points were borrowed mainly from the Grimms fairytales, with a dash of Slavic folklore and melodies taken from traditional Celtic music. While it has all the qualities of a typical fairy tale, it's not necessarily intended for a young audience.

"A huge part of this story - for both the performers and the audience - is healing our inner Queer children," Washburn explains. "In exploring some of the themes of the show, we encounter some really dark things. But I think in the end you're still left with all the warmth and light that, say, a Disney movie might give you. You just also get to see two boys kiss!"

"Briar/Rose" performs live June 23rd-25th at Theatre Off Jackson, with the recording available to view indefinitely afterward. Virtual and in-person tickets can be preordered at a discount on Kickstarter from May 1st-31st, or on the Magpie website starting in June. For full accessibility information and content notes, visit the Briar/Rose site.

About Magpie Artists' Ensemble

Magpie Artists' Ensemble is a collective of Queer artists who are passionate about collaboration, representation, accessibility, and creative storytelling.
Mission: Our artistic mission is to push the boundaries of print and performance mediums, bringing diverse stories to life in exciting and accessible ways.

Magpie is Powered by Shunpike. "Briar/Rose" is funded in part by the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.




