Tony-Winning Revival of August Wilson's JITNEY Announced At Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep is proud to present the acclaimed Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney, beginning February 28 in the Bagley Wright Theater. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney was the last of Wilson's plays to premiere on Broadway, where it won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

A masterpiece by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson, Jitney is a richly textured piece set in the 1970s that follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding this makeshift family together threaten to come undone at last.

Jitney was the first play Wilson wrote for his American Century Cycle, a ten-play cycle documenting the 20th century African-American experience. With one play for each decade-most set in his native Pittsburgh-Wilson connected his characters to larger historical narratives, including slavery, the Great Migration, the Jim Crow era, and the scars of structural racism. Recognized as one of the greatest achievements in American theater, the Cycle is a vivid representation of hope and struggle.

"August Wilson was not only a pillar of American theater," said Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham, "but also a beloved member of our Seattle community. We have produced every play in the Century Cycle, and are thrilled to present this production of Jitney from Ruben Santiago-Hudson-a master interpreter of Wilson's work."

The full company for Jitney includes Francois Battiste (Booster), Harvy Blanks (Shealy), Amari Cheatom (Youngblood), Anthony Chisholm (Fielding), Brian D. Coats (Philmore, Understudy: Shealy, Fielding), Steven Anthony Jones (Becker), Nija Okoro (Rena), Keith Randolph Smith (Doub), and Ray Anthony Thomas (Turnbo), James T. Alfred (Understudy: Booster, Youngblood), A. Russell Andrews (Understudy: Philmore, Becker, Doub, Turnbo), Patrese D. McClain (Understudy: Rena), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), and Mandisa Reed (Assistant Stage Manager).

The creative team includes David Gallo (Scenic Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Jane Cox (Lighting Designer), Darron L West and Charles Coes (Sound Designers), Bill Sims Jr. (Original Music).

The original Broadway production was produced by Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Produced by Eric Falkenstein and Ron Simons in association with Manhattan Theatre Club.

