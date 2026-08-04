Theatre Puget Sound Launches Search for New Executive Director

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Theatre Puget Sound (TPS), a leading performing arts industry service organization in the Pacific Northwest, has officially launched a regional search for a new Executive Director. The Board of Directors is seeking a collaborative, visionary leader who deeply understands the local Puget Sound artistic community to guide the organization into its next chapter.

The incoming Executive Director will serve as a changemaker rooted in community empowerment. They will oversee all aspects of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, managing an annual budget of approximately $500,000 and championing TPS's commitment to intersectional anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are looking for an advocate who deeply understands community needs and can create and execute programs to meet them," the TPS Board of Directors stated. The new leader will represent TPS to its partners and the public, while providing strategic leadership across mission delivery, personnel management, board relations, financial oversight, and revenue generation.

The Executive Director will directly oversee TPS's Four Pillars of community service:

Space 4 Arts: Managing a 25,000-square-foot footprint at Seattle Center that provides vital, affordable rehearsal and performance spaces.

The Gregorys: The annual industry awards show and year-long process celebrating the achievements of the local theatre scene.

Stage Workers Week: A comprehensive, inclusive hiring and audition program connecting talent with producing companies.

Membership Services: Supporting a vast network of over 700 individual artists and 140 performing arts organizations spanning from Olympia to Bellingham.

Application Details: Theatre Puget Sound is an equal opportunity employer. Individuals from 2SLGBTQIA+, BIPOC, AAPI, and Disability communities are highly encouraged to apply.

Preferred Deadline: Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, with a preferred deadline of September 1, 2026.

Anticipated Start Date: October 2026.

How to Apply: Full job description available at https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4448902210/

About Theatre Puget Sound (TPS)

Theatre Puget Sound is a 501(c)(3) performing arts industry service organization located in the Puget Sound. Governed by a 23-member Board of Directors, TPS serves the broader performing arts community by providing affordable space, hosting industry awards and hiring events, and offering advocacy and training. TPS is dedicated to developing industry standards and ensuring a thriving, equitable theatrical ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest.

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