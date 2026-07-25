ALL IN to Open as Curious Levity's Supernatural Speakeasy Casino in Seattle

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Seattle-based immersive theater company Curious Levity is set to open ALL IN, a supernatural speakeasy casino experience, at Base Camp Studios 2 inside the historic Bergman Luggage building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood beginning Friday, July 31, 2026, with performances continuing on Fridays and Saturdays. The production marks the company's newest original experience following previous works including AMBROSIA INCORPORATED, a fictional energy-drink company party set in a world run by Greek Gods, and CRIMSON ROSE RESORT, a weekend-long immersive retreat held at a private estate. Curious Levity was founded by Paul Levy and Brandon Bozzi, who each bring more than two decades of creative experience working on properties including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, Xbox, Minecraft, and Bad Robot. In ALL IN, guests are drawn into a casino presided over by a character named Azra, with the evening to include games of chance, live music, and non-alcoholic elixirs; cocktail attire is suggested, and the precise venue address is to be disclosed to ticket holders closer to the event.

ALL IN is described as a speakeasy casino with a supernatural twist where, as the show's in-world invitation puts it, 'every lost soul has a hand to play.' Guests are drawn in by Azra, the casino's enigmatic owner, who promises a night of luck, curiosity, and more than a few surprises. In addition to games of chance, the evening includes opportunities to uncover the secrets of the staff, enjoy live music, and sip on premium non-alcoholic elixirs.

DATES

ALL IN runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM from July 31 through August 15, 2026, with the following scheduled performances:

July 31, 2026 (Preview performance/Press Night)

August 1, 2026 (Opening Night)

August 7, 2026

August 8, 2026

August 14, 2026

August 15, 2026

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite at https://curiouslevity-allin.eventbrite.com.

Standard Tickets: $33–$55

High Roller VIP Tickets: $55–$97

ABOUT CURIOUS LEVITY

Curious Levity is a Seattle-based company founded by Paul Levy and Brandon Bozzi that designs and produces immersive, interactive entertainment from large-scale ticketed shows to bespoke private experiences. Drawing on backgrounds in game design, theatrical direction, and brand storytelling for properties like Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Xbox, and Minecraft, Curious Levity creates 'living story worlds' where guests play, connect, and lose themselves in the adventure.

ABOUT BASE CAMP STUDIOS

Base Camp Studios is a creative community in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, providing studio, gallery, and gathering spaces for artists, designers, makers, and creative entrepreneurs. Across its downtown locations, including Base Camp Studios 2 in the historic Bergman Luggage building, Base Camp Studios supports exhibitions, installations, collaborative events, and affordable space for Seattle-based creatives to work, connect, and grow in community.

More information is available at curiouslevity.com.

Curious Levity previously brought its interactive format to Las Vegas, designing THE SECRET OF THE ARCHAICS as the official after-party for MagicCon: Las Vegas, an event that drew more than a thousand attendees into an immersive puzzle and performance environment inside Area 15.

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