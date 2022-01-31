The Seattle Symphony Announces E09066 Concert Broadcast

The Seattle Symphony marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 with a week-long digital broadcast of the EO9066 program on Seattle Symphony Live. Issued on February 19, 1942, Executive Order 9066 authorized the relocation and incarceration of over 100,000 innocent Japanese American citizens during World War II.

Over the course of several months, Japanese American men, women and children were removed from their homes and held at internment camps without due process. The executive order indelibly changed their lives and the history of the Puget Sound region, with many lingering effects still felt today.

The EO9066 program will be available to stream on Seattle Symphony Live for one week, beginning Thursday, February 17 and run through February 24. On February 19th, the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, the performance will be available to stream for free. In this powerful concert, the orchestra showcases two works inspired by the executive order - first, the world premiere performance of of Paul Chihara's Beyond the Hills, a Seattle Symphony commission; then the musicians are joined on stage by Seattle-born Kishi Bashi for his own Improvisations on EO9066; Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 rounds out the program.

Alongside the Symphony's EO9066 concert, is titled "Pictures of Executive Order 9066," a 10-minute self-guided multi-media experience, created especially for the immersive screens in Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center. The exhibit is a collaboration between award-winning filmmaker JJ Gerber and singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Kishi Bashi and will be available on February 19th for one final day. "Pictures of Executive Order 9066" includes photo documentation of the Japanese American incarceration during World War II by seminal photographer Dorothea Lange and oral histories supplied by Densho.

For more information on tickets for the multi-media exhibit, "Pictures of Executive Order 9066," please visit www.seattlesymphony.org or contact the Seattle Symphony Ticket Office.