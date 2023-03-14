Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The School Of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory At The University Of Washington Presents IN THE BLOOD, May 3 â€“ 7

This production of In The Blood showcases first-year M.F.A. directors and designers and second-year M.F.A. actors.

Mar. 14, 2023 Â 
The School Of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory At The University Of Washington Presents IN THE BLOOD, May 3 â€“ 7

The School of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory at the University of Washington presents IN THE BLOOD, a play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by graduate M.F.A. directing students Kate Drummond and Nick O'Leary, Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 - Sunday, May 7th, 2023.

This production of In The Blood showcases first-year M.F.A. directors and designers and second-year M.F.A. actors. This is one of the earliest opportunities for these graduate students to work together in production.

"The Producing Artists Lab is a key part of our production season." "It provides laboratory-level production opportunities that can be tailored to specific student goals." "It is intended to showcase artists-in-training and may often include more exploratory, responsive, or experimental work". -Said Geoff Korf, Executive Director of the School of Drama. Audience members may see a wider range in the levels of production and exciting artistic risk-taking in these Lab productions.

IN THE BLOOD

A play by Suzan-Lori Parks

In this modern-day riff on The Scarlet Letter, Hester La Negrita, a homeless mother of five, lives with her kids on the tough streets of the inner city. Her eldest child is teaching her how to read and write, but the letter "A" is, so far, the only letter she knows. Her five kids: Jabber, Bully, Trouble, Beauty, and Baby are played by adult actors who double as five other people in Hester's life: her ex-boyfriend, her social worker, her doctor, her best friend, and her minister. While Hester's kids fill her life with joy-lovingly comical moments amid the harsh world of poverty-the adults with whom she comes into contact only hold her back.

Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre

Tickets: $10 - $20

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230611Â®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdrama.washington.edu%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Click the link here to Buy Tickets! Or Contact the ArtsUW Ticket Office:

Email: ticket@uw.edu

Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800)859-5342

Phone hours are 12-4 p.m., M-F

$10 - $20

Content Warning: The play contains mature subject matter and themes, including explicit language, violence, and sexual content.

Accessibility:

For accessibility considerations, please contact the ArtsUW ticket office at ticket@uw.edu,

Monday - Friday 12 pm-4 pm.

DATES & PERFORMANCES

May 3, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 4, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 5, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 6, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 7, 2023, 2:00 pm

The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama's public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in five different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide further opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration - often alongside prominent, internationally known artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.




Browse Seattle Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Seattle Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Seattle!
HAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April Photo
HAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April
HAIRSPRAY, Broadwayâ€™s Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Seattle! This new North American tour, helmed by original directorÂ Jack Oâ€™BrienÂ and original choreographerÂ Jerry Mitchell, will play April 4 through 9 at Seattleâ€™s Paramount Theatre.
Review: BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Repertory Theatre
BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Rep is unlike any other show, mixing shame with amusement into a piece that uses comedy as resistance. The 1491s make the voices of Native Americans heard and choose to do so through comedy. With humor as their weapon, the show takes aim at the violence, abuse, and manipulation that indigenous cultures have suffered and those who perpetrated those crimes. The show will make you laugh and make your seat of privilege so uncomfortable that you want to do something about it.hat did our critic think of BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Repertory Theatre?
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theater Photo
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theater
Powerful, touching, and painfully relevant, DEAR EVAN HANSEN sweeps into Seattle for another run. With haunting melodies, a tight cast, and a modern digital set, the show continues to be the right story at the right time. The messages of love and loss, lies and misunderstanding, and of loneliness and connection are even more poignant for our post-pandemic world. It is a night of theater that reminds us of what really matters and that we are all in this together.What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theater?

More Hot Stories For You


HAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in AprilHAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April
March 14, 2023

HAIRSPRAY, Broadwayâ€™s Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Seattle! This new North American tour, helmed by original directorÂ Jack Oâ€™BrienÂ and original choreographerÂ Jerry Mitchell, will play April 4 through 9 at Seattleâ€™s Paramount Theatre.
EL COQUI ESPECTACULAR Comes to Centerstage TheatreEL COQUI ESPECTACULAR Comes to Centerstage Theatre
March 7, 2023

A new theatrical extravaganza; El Coqui Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom explodes onto Centerstage Theatre's stage from March 24 - April 16, 2023. Comic-book-artist Alex combats writer's blockÂ  by secretly dressing up as his creation, El CoquÃ­ Espectacular. Alex's brother Joe struggles to fit in at work.
Broadway in Portland Presents HAIRSPRAY Beginning This MonthBroadway in Portland Presents HAIRSPRAY Beginning This Month
March 6, 2023

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Portland! This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play March 28 through April 2 at Portland's Keller Auditorium.
Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in ProductionPhotos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
March 5, 2023

Get ready to rock out as Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department present the hit musical ROCK OF AGES! This production is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Kim Davenport, and choreographed by Ashley Roy.Â  Check out production photos here!
Celebrate Irish Culture and Heritage At Irish Festival SeattleCelebrate Irish Culture and Heritage At Irish Festival Seattle
March 3, 2023

Seattle Center FestÃ¡l continues with Irish Festival Seattle, one of the longest-running festivals within the FestÃ¡l series. Presented by the Irish Heritage Club, this free public festival takes place on March 11th and 12th at the Seattle Center Armory. The festival will feature live musical performances, genealogy workshops, children's activities, step-dancing, and Irish and Celtic craft goods.
share