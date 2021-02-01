The Museum of Pop Culture To Re-Open This Friday, February 5

With loosened government mandates, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) today announced it will reopen to the general public beginning Friday, February 5, 2021, welcoming visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. for the time being. Tickets are available now at MoPOP.org and advance purchase is required as capacity has been reduced for safety.

MoPOP is a leading-edge nonprofit museum in Seattle, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary pop culture. With a mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities, MoPOP reaches multigenerational audiences through its collections, exhibitions, educational programs, and community partnerships.

"Saying I LOVED this place is an understatement!!" one guest wrote on Yelp in 2020. Over the years, local and out of town guests alike have raved that MoPOP is "so full of history and entertainment" (Guest, Hawaii, Yelp), that it's "not your typical museum" (Guest, Las Vegas, Yelp), and that they "highly recommend if you're looking for a fun way to safely spend time with your family" (Guest, Seattle, Yelp).

The nonprofit museum is home to a number of fan-favorite, mainstay exhibitions as well as a rotating series of special exhibitions. As the Museum reopens later this week, guests can look forward to MoPOP's more permanent installments, including:

Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses

Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic

Pearl Jam: Home and Away

Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction

Scared To Death: The Thrill of Horror Film

Indie Game Revolution

Hendrix: Wild Blue Angel

Guitar Gallery featuring nearly 20 guitars from various music legends

Science Fiction + Fantasy Hall of Fame



Additionally, the specialty exhibitions that will be on view when MoPOP reopens include:

Body of Work: Tattoo Culture

Minecraft: The Exhibition



MoPOP's multi-sensory exhibition "Sound Lab" will remain closed until further notice due to its hands-on nature. The full slate of new special exhibitions for 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks. Since closing in March 2020, MoPOP reopened temporarily at a reduced capacity in September and once again closed based on government mandates in November 2020. With this second reopening, MoPOP has reinstituted its new health, safety, and sanitation protocols in line with federal, state, and local guidelines including:

Increased housekeeping services across the museum, with a focus on high-touch areas like bathrooms and elevators

Use of electrostatic sprayers in galleries and high-traffic areas

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the museum and touchless soap dispensers in all bathrooms

Requiring guests ages three and above to wear a face-covering at all times

Requiring guests to maintain at least 6 feet of distance

Decreasing museum capacity and requiring advance ticket purchase to facilitate social distancing

Providing (and cleaning after each use) stylus pens for guests to use with interactive elements

For more details visit MoPOP.org.