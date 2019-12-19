The Holiday Season Comes Alive At Tulalip With Endless Dining Possibilities

Tulalip Resort Casino is hoping to be the first on everyone's list this holiday season with indulgences throughout the Resort all season long. Festivities include irresistible food and beverage specials all-around the Resort - and so much more.

There's no need to mess up the kitchen! Come celebrate Christmas Dinner and New Year's Eve at one of Tulalip's highly acclaimed restaurants. Select from an array of chef-inspired dishes, tempting desserts and perfectly paired wines.

Tulalip Resort Casino's Christmas Day (December 25) Celebrations:

Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar

Chef David Buchanan is preparing a Christmas special, featuring his Hazelnut Pesto & Boar Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon served with fingerling potatoes, mushrooms, asparagus and wilted Swiss chard for $46 per person.

Dinner service is from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Blackfish's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill.

Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse

For Christmas Day, Chef Jeremy Taisey is preparing his Famous Beef Wellington with pate, prosciutto, duxelles mushrooms and wrapped with a phyllo and puff pastry crust. Served with pan-roasted carrots, pomme purée and foie gras for $49.

Dinner service is from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Tula Bene's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse.

Eagles Buffet

A special Christmas Day menu prepared by Chef Lil Miller will be offered at Eagles Buffet to ring in the holiday.

Brunch

Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce, Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy, French Toast, Chorizo and Spinach Frittata, Bacon and Egg Chilaquiles, Raspberry and Cheese Blintzes, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Honey Smoked Ham and an Omelet Station.

All Day

Baked Lemon-Dill Wild Salmon, Hand Carved Rosemary Garlic Prime Rib, Fried Chicken, Buttered Corn, Lemon Caper Cod, Mashed Potatoes, Onion Rings, La Cocina Mexicana, Asian inspired Cuisine, Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce, Chorizo and Spinach Frittata, Bacon and Egg Chilaquiles, Large Fresh Salad Bar and House-Made Dessert Specialties.

Dinner

Cajun Mac and Cheese with shrimp and sausage, Crab and Artichoke Dip, Oven Roasted Turkey, Honey and Spice Pork Belly, Fish and Chips, Baked Potatoes, a Pasta Station, BBQ Beef Ribs, Acorn Squash with brown sugar and Dijon, Sweet Potato Mash, Smoked Salmon Pasta, Honey Sesame Wings and Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts.

Eagles Buffet will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Christmas Day brunch is served from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The menu is priced at $28.95 per adult and $14 for children ages 2-10. Full menu offerings and additional dining information are available at Eagles Buffet.

Journeys East

Looking for an international menu dining option for Christmas Day? Diners can visit Journeys East and order Chef John Jadamec's Seafood and Tofu Soup with shrimp, scallops, calamari, tofu, fresh mushrooms, green beans, and fresh cilantro for $13; or his Deep-Fried Black Cod with a hot bean and ground pork sauce for $25.

Journeys East will be open from noon until midnight. The full menu will also be available. For additional dining information, visit Journeys East.

Cedars Café

Chef Brent Clarkson will prepare his 12-hour Braised Christmas Lamb Shank served over crispy fried parmesan polenta with a creamy vodka tomato sauce and topped with herb gremolata for $24.95.

To end the evening on a sweet note, guests can order Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's tempting Croissant Bread Pudding with chocolate rum raisins, dark chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream for $8.95.

Cedars Café will offer their specials from 11:00 a.m. onward, as well as the full menu will be available. For additional dining information, visit Cedars Café.

Tulalip Resort Casino's New Year's Eve Celebrations (December 31):

Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar

Chef David Buchanan is ringing in the New Year with an 8-ounce Filet Mignon wrapped with duck prosciutto, duxelles mushrooms and puff pastry. The filet will be prepared medium-rare and served with fresh asparagus, baby carrots and sour cream-chive mashed potatoes for $55.

Finish the evening with Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Classic Baked Alaska filled with a house-baked brownie, chocolate ice cream and raspberry sorbet for $8.

Dinner service is from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. Blackfish's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill.

Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse

To ring in the New Year, Chef Jeremy Taisey is preparing one of his favorite holiday dinner specials Braciole of Beef Tenderloin. Guests can enjoy the Beef Braciole with date honey, fresh herbs, mozzarella with a green lentil and bone marrow marinara for $41.

To finish dinner on a sweet note, guests can experience Chef Nikol Nakamura's Champagne Zabaglione. It is served with a house-made ricotta pound cake, blood orange marmalade and fresh oranges for $8.

Dinner service is from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Tula Bene's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse.

Eagles Buffet

A special New Year's Eve dinner menu prepared by Chef Lil Miller will be offered at Eagles Buffet. It includes Baked Lemon-Dill Wild Salmon, Hand Carved Rosemary Garlic Prime Rib, Fried Chicken, Buttered Corn, Applewood Smoked Ham, Honey and Spice Pork Belly, Oven-Roasted Turkey, Lemon Caper Cod, Mashed Potatoes, La Cocina Mexicana, Onion Rings, Asian Inspired Cuisine, Large Fresh Salad Bar and House-Made Dessert Specialties.

Cajun Mac and Cheese with shrimp and sausage, Crab and Artichoke Dip. Fish and Chips, Baked Potatoes, a Pasta Station, Acorn Squash with Dijon brown butter sugar sauce, BBQ Beef Brisket, Sweet Potato Mash and Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts.

Eagles Buffet dinner service will be from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The menu is priced at $28.95 per adult and $14 for children ages 2-10. The full menu and additional dining information are available at Eagles Buffet.

Journeys East

Looking for an international menu dining option? Diners can visit Journeys East and order Chef John Jadamec's Calamari Stir-Fry with ginger, jalapeño, onions, sesame oil, shrimp paste and Chinese cooking wine garnished with fresh cilantro for $16.

Journeys East will be open from noon until 1:00 a.m. The full menu will also be available. For additional dining information, visit Journeys East.

Cedars Cafe

Chef Brent Clarkson will showcase his Hawaiian-Asian Fusion Cod Fillet. It will be served with a macadamia nut butter, mango pineapple salsa, Thai sweet chili sauce, jasmine almond rice and Lomi Lomi tomatoes for $18.95. To bring dinner to a close, guests can try Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Individual Champagne Cake cover in buttercream and fresh strawberries for $8.

Cedars Café specials will be offered from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., as well as the full menu. For additional dining information, visit Cedars Café.

For more information about Tulalip Resort Casino's Christmas Day and New Year's Eve menus and activities, visit Tulalip Resort Casino.





