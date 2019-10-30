The 14/48 Projects' Theater Anonymous To Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

The 14/48 Projects continues its holiday tradition with Theater Anonymous presents It's a Wonderful Life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:00 pm. This special stage adaptation of the timeless classic It's a Wonderful Life plays one-night-only in the Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center. It's not just a heartwarming play; it's a fundraising party, it's a singular feat of theatrical daring, and it's a great way to kick off your holiday season!



The premise of Theater Anonymous is simple. Nobody knows the cast, not even the cast. Approximately 30 actors have been selected through an invitation process and each will rehearse one-on-one with co-directors Julia Griffin and Shawn Belyea, never meeting their fellow actors. Actors must take an oath of secrecy and are allowed to tell only one other person on earth that they are participating. Actors enter the theater in street clothes, sit with the audience until their first line, and deliver it from the audience before joining the rest of the cast onstage. It's an exciting, fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants evening of theater that celebrates Seattle's amazing theater community. Who will be the next George Bailey? Who will play Mary? Potter? Clarence? Nobody knows, and it could be the person sitting right next to you.

"It's a Wonderful Life" (based on the Frank Capra film and the short story by Philip Van Doren Stern) was adapted for the stage by Shawn Belyea and Jodi-Paul Wooster. Co-directed by Julia Griffin and Shawn Belyea.

Theater Anonymous presents It's a Wonderful Life will take place at the Cornish Playhouse in Seattle Center on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:00pm (doors open at 6:30pm for pre-show merriment: cocktails, contests, and entertainment). General admission tickets are $25 in advance and available at http://click4tix.com/anonymous. Special Elite Ticket Holders get reserved seats, drink tickets, and more for only $48. A limited number of special VIP experiences including a catered dinner with wine pairings are available for $135.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You