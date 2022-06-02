The 14/48 Projects Present Family Parks Show MEGA HERO RANGERS GO GO GO SUPREME!!!

The 14/48 Projects returns to Seattle parks once again this summer with Mega Hero Rangers Go Go Go Supreme!!!. Written and produced by Andy Park-Buffelen, directed by Michael Nevárez, and managed by Rosemary Lisa Jones, this new play will be performed FREE in parks around Seattle starting July 9, 2022.

In this story we meet the Mega Hero Rangers, a group of friends and superheroes who meet their ultimate adversary and have their powers taken away! Deep-rooted tensions come to a head, splitting up the super friends... Will the Rangers discover how to navigate the world on their own, without their powers?

When asked about the inspiration behind the play, playwright Andy Park-Buffelen says, "A major inspiration for Mega Hero Rangers was having acted in 14/48's summer outdoor show myself a couple times. The format itself is a cool challenge that's essentially the opposite of sit-in-a-dark-room-and-be-quiet theater. I like bringing people together to have fun telling stories. Fun not only the audience, but the artists building the play as well. Next, I wanted to write something that would get kiddos stoked on theater. My eight-year-old self would have loved to have seen a show akin to the action cartoons, anime, and live-action hero shows from the 90's, so hopefully other kids (including grown up kids) enjoy it as much as I have and do. Maybe they'll get excited and make some art with their friends, I'm all about tricks inspiring tricks. Finally, I love taking wild premises to tell grounded, emotional, human stories. Of course, there are many elements to Mega Hero Rangers I hope the audience takes away and finds relevant to themselves and/or the world. But at the end of the day, this is a chance for families to connect with their community, see a show, and have a good time. Being a new parent myself, having fun with my kid is a top priority. So come, bring a picnic, see some people, support the arts, and do just that!"

Mega Hero Rangers Go Go Go Supreme!!! embraces the collaborative, improvisational style The 14/48 Projects has perfected over years of free family performances in the parks, and provides a fun, creative space for newcomers and students who comprise this team of artists. This summer's cast features Lauren Freman, Ryland J. Mahre, Alaina Dean, Milo Charpentier, Jason Senter, Levi Redmill, Truxton Ivory, and Allison Renee Heath.

Performances run July 9-31, 2022.

All performances with the exception of July 14th are FREE and open to the public - July 14th performance at Dunn Gardens will be ticketed by the venue, tickets $10 for adults, $5 children under 12. Donations to support the artists are accepted and encouraged. More information at https://www.the1448projects.org/parks-show