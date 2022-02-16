Thalia's Umbrella Presents EUROPEÂ By David Greig, March 10-27 At 12th Avenue Arts

Thalia's Umbrella will present EUROPE By David Greig, March 10-27 at 12th Avenue Arts.

The best play about the United States in 2021 was written in Scotland in 1994. In a time when words and ideas are divisive, and when someone from another country-or the other side of town-can seem both exotic and threatening, come join the feast that is David Greig's powerful play about two outsiders who change a small town. Two refugees arrive at a train station in a small border town where the trains no longer stop. They are not looking for love; they are not looking for trouble. They find both.

Thalia was two days away from opening EUROPE in March of 2020 when, like so many other theaters, Thalia canceled all performances. "We are honored and delighted to produce the US premiere of EUROPE," says Thalia's Producing Artistic Director, Terry Edward Moore. "This is a funny, inspiring and terrifying play, and I'm glad audiences will finally see it! I'm constantly surprised by this script."

The principal cast of EUROPE features Larry Paulsen (MOTHER COURAGE, Seattle Shakespeare) as FRET, William Hall Jr. (TWO TRAINS RUNNING, Seattle Repertory Theater) as SAVA, Isabel Bennett (CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, Silvertorne Theater) as KATIA, Douglas Andrew Graham (OTHELLO, Fern Shakespeare) as BERLIN, Emily Pike (THE DEVIL AND SARAH BLACKWATER, Annex Theatre) as ADELE, Nishant Ghan (ANADI ME ANANT ME, IPAP) as MOROCCO, Tallis Moore (THE DARK HORSE, Kairos Productions) as BILLY, and Danny Lacker (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Arizona Theatre Company) as HORSE.

Alongside Thalia's Producing Artistic Director and the Director of EUROPE, Terry Edward Moore, on the Creative Team are Stage Manager Jeremiah Givers (AMERICAN JUNKIE, Book-It), Scenic and Lighting Designer Roberta Russell (A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Seattle Shakespeare), Properties Designer/Technical Director Richard Schug (THE REVOLUTIONISTS, Bainbridge Performing Arts), Sound Designer Lucy Peckham (THE BOILER ROOM, Old Globe Theatre), and Costume Designer Jae Hee Kim (CREATION OF THE WORLD, Theatre 9/12).

Also supporting Thalia's production are Production Manager Mathew Ray and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Wilson.

EUROPE plays March 10 - March 27, 2022 at the MainStage at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. Tickets ($1-$45) available online at www.thaliasumbrella.org, or at https://europe.brownpapertickets.com.