Teen-Driven Theater Company YATC to Present TREVOR, INDECENT & More This Summer

The season will also feature The Shadow Box.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

YATC, a completely teen-driven theater company with productions in the Seattle area is presenting its 16th season at Theatre 4 in Seattle Center.

Trevor

Performing 7pm July 14-16

By Nick Jones, Directed by Milo Mechem-Miller and Kyra Bomberger

Inspired by true events, Trevor is a subversive comedy about fame, success, and the lies we tell ourselves in order to keep people from taking away an erratic, 200-pound chimpanzee. At the center of this hilarious and heart-wrenching play are two individuals fighting against a world unable to understand their love: Trevor, a chimpanzee who once performed in commercials with the likes of Morgan Fairchild, and his owner Sandra, who swears he would never hurt a fly...at least not on purpose. A moving exploration of family, flawed communication, and humanity.

The Shadow Box

Performing 7pm July 21-23

By Michael Cristofer, Directed by Dominick Borges and Ella Molinaro

In this compelling dramatic triptych, three terminally ill patients dwell in separate cottages on a hospital's grounds. The three are attended and visited by family and close friends: Agnes and her mother Felicity, estranged further by the latter's dementia; Brian and Beverly, whose marital complications are exacerbated by Brian's new lover, Mark; and Joe and Maggie, unready for the strain of Joe's impending death and its effect on their teenage son.

Indecent

Performing 7pm July 27, 28 and 30

By Paula Vogel, Directed by Kyle Gerstel and Maddie LaRue-Barton

A deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.



