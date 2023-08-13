Teatro ZinZanni Reveals Initial Casting For Residency At Lotte Hotel Seattle

The residency will take place from October 12, 2023 - March 31, 2024.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

Teatro ZinZanni has announced a selection of cast members for its upcoming Residency in the beautiful setting of the Lotte Hotel Seattle's grand ballroom in The Sanctuary. The show is set to star a group of talents at the absolute top of their craft including Teatro ZinZanni's beloved and long-time star Kevin Kent. Accompanied by a 5-piece band performing live throughout the entirety of the show, this is Teatro ZinZanni that Seattle has loved for 25 years, all dressed up in Lotte Hotel luxury. 

The cast of the Teatro ZinZanni Residency will feature new and veteran performers. Former World Champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gatilova joins the cast. Last seen at Teatro ZinZanni in the 2022 production Coming Home, Elena first came to ZinZanni after having performed in more than 2,500 shows with Cirque du Soleil's provocative Zumanity. Fresh from their international performance on “Britain's Got Talent” and a run at Spiegeltent ZaZou in Chicago are the gravity-defying Trio Vertex. A hand-to-trapeze group from London, England, this acrobatic trio features Nathan Price on the ground, Cornelius Atkinson in the air, and Isis Clegg-Vinell somewhere in between. Seattle audiences will also delight in the mind-bending contortion from Elayne Kramer, a sixth-generation, Argentinian circus talent with global performance credits. Joining the cast for select performances is world-class performer Noel Aguilar, best known for his propensity for juggling many, many items in the air. Teatro ZinZanni will announce the remainder of the cast in the coming weeks.

EARLY TICKET OPPORTUNITIES

Single tickets to the Teatro ZinZanni Residency at Lotte Hotel Seattle will go on presale on August 15 at 11:00 a.m. PST, and on general sale August 22 at 11:00 a.m. PST. To gain access to the presale for the best available seats, visit Click Here

Group tickets are available now – to gain access to the best seats at the best prices on your performance date of choice, book a group of 12-250+. Learn more at Click Here

Experience the magic of the Teatro ZinZanni Residency at the luxurious Lotte Hotel Seattle. This one-of-a-kind entertainment experience brings together two iconic Seattle brands during Teatro ZinZanni's 25th anniversary year, promising an opulent, world-class extravaganza in the breathtaking setting of the hotel's largest venue, the Grand Ballroom in The Sanctuary. This is love, chaos, and dinner uptown, where premium cuisine, comedy, music and cirque acts, and unparalleled entertainment converge. Prepare to have the night of your life!

LOCATION

Lotte Hotel Seattle

809 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

DATES 

October 12, 2023 - March 31, 2024

Evening performances start at 7:00 p.m. Matinees at 12:00 p.m and the doors open 30 minutes prior.

TICKETS 

Tickets start at $119

Inner Ring | Tables of 2-4 guests $159+

Premium | Tables of 2-4 guests $ 149+

General Admission | Communal booths and tables in a range of sizes $119+

ABOUT TEATRO ZINZANNI 

Teatro ZinZanni engages, transforms, educates, and delights audiences with a unique celebration of cirque, comedy, and cabaret. Since its founding in Seattle in 1998, Teatro ZinZanni has produced over 100 shows in the Seattle area, featuring dozens of artists from around the globe. In 2000, it began operating a second Spiegeltent show in San Francisco, and there are plans for a new home on the Embarcadero opening in coming years. In July 2019, the company opened a third location in the heart of Chicago's Theatre District. Following pandemic closures, the show reopened in July 2021 ran for 300 performances before returning to Seattle for a sold out five month run. Teatro ZinZanni's performances have been hailed by USA Today, The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, and nearly every Seattle media outlet. 

ABOUT LOTTE HOTEL SEATTLE

Rising from 5th Avenue and Marion Street, Lotte Hotel Seattle is prominently situated in the heart of downtown Seattle, just minutes away from the city's famous attractions. Boasting an artistic yet modern design, the 189-room Lotte Hotel Seattle is where the present and the past co-exist. The hotel features extensive facilities, such as a cocktail lounge and signature restaurant, Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge, that offer spectacular views of the Pacific Northwest from the highest floor of the hotel, as well as the award-winning Le Spa de l'hôtel LOTTE. A prime destination for elegant events and weddings, the hotel also houses the nation's oldest Beaux-style architectural building founded in 1908, The Sanctuary, in addition to a selection of meeting spaces for events of all sizes.   

ABOUT LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS 

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is the largest hotel group in South Korea. The brand has recently expanded into other parts of the globe with locations including the United States, Vietnam, Japan and Russia. The newest addition to the Lotte portfolio is Lotte Hotel Seattle, which debuted in September 2020. The group focuses on providing exquisite service and top-quality cuisine in iconic destinations around the world.  




