Teatro ZinZanni Announces Opening Of New Restaurant

With great excitement, Teatro ZinZanni today announced the name and chef for their new restaurant Wheelhouse, a new gathering place for both locals and visitors to experience set to open mid-October 2019 within the world-renowned wine and outdoor destination. The name is an ode to the prominence of the railway line that ran along the site and the wheelhouse is a device for switching locomotives from one track to another. Located in the heart of Woodinville's Hollywood District neighborhood, Wheelhouse will be the newest addition to the Hollywood Station campus at the former Redhook brewery site, which is also home to Teatro ZinZanni's productions and world headquarters, as well as DeLille Cellars and Sparkman Cellars.

Teatro ZinZanni, originally founded by Norman Langill 20 years ago, relocated its world headquarters to Woodinville last year with an eye towards expanding into new areas of business where the passion of creating unique and delightful experiences for guests could be applied in new ways. The former pub space at the Redhook brewery site presented the perfect opportunity. "We have been so welcomed by this community, and are looking forward to providing a new place for friends and family to gather and celebrate that presents a completely different type of experience than you would expect to have at the spiegeltent. Our commitment to our guests is the same, but at Wheelhouse you can pull up off the bike trail and have a beer, or come in with your group after a day of wine tasting for a wonderful dinner, or bring the family and sit on the patio in the sun for lunch. We can't wait for our neighbors to stop by and we are eager to follow in Redhook's legacy of creating a family-friendly place that serves upscale food and beverages." said Markus Kunz, General Director of Teatro ZinZanni.

Wheelhouse General Manager Brooke Bolin returns to the Teatro ZinZanni family to help lead efforts at the company's newest venture. He describes the restaurant as a "farm to table gastropub" sourcing seasonal ingredients from local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. Though it will operate independent from the iconic spiegeltent, which sits directly across the parking lot, the parallels of service run deep. Bolin notes, "At Teatro ZinZanni, we take a lot of pride in the quality of the service we provide to our guests and that comes down to the details. Although Wheelhouse will be a more casual and easygoing environment, we will still provide the same high-end service and moments of WOW that you experience at ZinZanni. And an added bonus is that Wheelhouse will become the regular hangout for our cast and crew while we are in production so you never know who might be there when visiting. Ultimately, we feel it is the unique spirit of our company that connects these two businesses and we're excited to create new memories and experiences for our guests when they visit Wheelhouse."

Bolin is also excited to introduce the Woodinville community and future Wheelhouse guests to Executive Chef Pierre Tumlin. Chef Pierre's thriving career began in culinary school right after high school and has been shaped through hands-on experience and personal mentors, including working as a sous chef for Gordon Ramsay for a year. He has worked in prestigious kitchens and more personal projects alike including Aqua, Guy Savoy - two Michelin stars, RN74, James Beard nominated Scarpetta, Spago, Hogs & Rocks, Sam Mason's Tailor and Kimpton's Seafire resort in the Cayman Islands. Additionally, he was named 2016 Rising Star Chef by the San Francisco Chronicle. "Needless to say, we are thrilled to have someone of Pierre's talent, but he has also been a perfect addition to our fun and one-of-a-kind company," exclaims Bolin.

Chef Pierre will base the menu on seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients featuring delicious and approachable dishes that are designed to appeal to a wide range of visitors to ensure a fun and authentic experience. There are also a few showstoppers planned for the menu that guests can look forward to experiencing.

Look for a menu announcement October 2019.





