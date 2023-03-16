Taproot Theatre's Acting Studio Hosts Improv Class With Joe Guppy

Explore basic improv with veteran improvisor and teacher Joe Guppy with Taproot Theatre's Acting Studio this spring. Spring Improv Basics with Joe Guppy runs for 7 weeks on Monday evenings, April 3 through May 15, 6:30pm - 9:00pm at Taproot's Jewell Mainstage Theatre. Joe cofounded "Theatresports" at the Market Theatre and was a member of KING-TV's "Almost Live." Registration and class descriptions are available online at http://taproottheatre.org/acting-studio or by contacting the Acting Studio at 206.529.3668 or studio@taproottheatre.org.

Over the course of 7 weeks, explore the creativity, spontaneity, and fun of a basic improv class with veteran improvisor and teacher Joe Guppy. Gain self-confidence on your feet as you sharpen listening and communication skills in a supportive, community atmosphere. Learn the skill of "Yes, And!" through cooperative, spontaneous, and imaginative scene and story creation. The curriculum includes collaborative improv games like "Magic Box" "Sound Ball," and "Mutant One-Word-at-a Time-Letter." Each class begins with a round of high-energy warm-up games and moves into story-telling and basic scene work.

WHAT: Spring Improv Basics with Joe Guppy

WHEN: Monday evenings, April 3-May 15, 2023, 6:30pm-9:00pm

WHERE: Taproot Theatre's Jewell Mainstage Theatre, 204 N 85th St, Seattle, WA 98103

REGISTRATION: Registration and class descriptions are available online at http://taproottheatre.org/acting-studio, by contacting the Acting Studio at 206.529.3668 or emailing studio@taproottheatre.org.

AGES: Adults, 18+

COST: $350

CANCELLATIONS: We reserve the right to cancel classes due to insufficient enrollment. In the event of cancellation, all paid tuition will be returned in full.

STUDENT EXPECTATIONS: Bring a water bottle, snack, and enthusiasm!

HEALTH & SAFETY: For updated COVID-19 protocols visit our website.