Tacoma Little Theatre presents Washington Irving's Old Christmas, adapted by Judith Cullen. This production will air live via YouTube on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 7:30pm.

A young gentleman traveling through the English countryside on Christmas Eve encounters a British friend quite by chance, who invites him home for the Yuletide holiday. Written well over a century ago, Washington Irving's Old Christmas "celebrates the celebration" with heartwarming descriptions of Yuletide events and colorful characterizations: a Christmas Eve trip by a stagecoach filled with "rosy-cheeked" school boys, scenes of domestic hilarity during holiday games, a solemn services at the village church, and the return home to a sumptuous holiday dinner. Read by a cast of voices as varied and delightful as the characters they describe, this adaptation by Judy Cullen will fill you with good cheer and holiday delight.

This event will be FREE on December 24, 2020 at 7:30pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/OjXutzfd3cU). For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre will be offering a selection of holiday programming during the month of December. Be sure to check out Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:30pm and our other virtual programs available on our website. For more details and a complete calendar of December programming, visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com.