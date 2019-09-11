Tacoma Little Theatre Presents OUTSIDE MULLINGAR in Off the Shelf Staged Reading

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program presents John Patrick Shanley's, Outside Mullingar, directed by Curt Hetherington and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. Outside Mullingar is a compassionate, delightful work about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.

Outside Mullingar features the talents of: Peter Cook (Tony), Jed Slaughter (Anthony), Brynne Garman (Aoife), and Alyson Soma (Rosmary).

Tickets for the September 19, 2019 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You