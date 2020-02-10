Tacoma Little Theatre Presents A CHORUS LINE

Tacoma Little Theatre continues its 101st season, A SEASON OF FIRSTS, with A Chorus Line, conceived by Michael Bennett with direction and choreography by Eric Clausell, and musical direction by Jeff Bell.

From the pen of legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch, comes this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation! Casting for a new Broadway musical is almost complete, and for 17 dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime and what they've worked their whole lives for. A Chorus Line brilliantly evokes both the glamour and grind of showbiz, and is the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It", and more! With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A Chorus Line has earned unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theatre.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of A Chorus Line features: Heather Adams Arneson, Mauro Bozzo, Loucas Curry, Roycen Daley, Zach Edison, Nick Fitzgerald, Valentine Fry, Melanie Gladstone, Austin Harris, Anna Herron, Keola Holt, Lisa Kelley, Anden Leo, Liam Loughridge, Heather Malroy, Derek Mesford, Micheal O'Hara, Thea Ramirez, Adrian Renon, Sergio Rodriguez, Cynthia Bradford Ryan, Whitney Shafer, Natalie Silva, Kira Vega, Benjamin Wheat, and Josh Wingerter.

A Chorus Line will run Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 29, 2020. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. A Chorus Line is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $135.00.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.





