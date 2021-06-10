Tacoma Little Theatre PAGE TO SCREEN Presents REWILD

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen program is excited to present ReWild, written by Allison Crane Trundle and directed by Warren Kerr, and featuring some of the finest actors from coast to coast. This production will air virtually on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:30pm.

ReWild tells the story of 15-year-old Owen who has devised a plan to run away from the foster care boarding school called Kindrex in which he is a student. He plans to rob the school while his crush and fellow student Dayona distracts the headmistress and other students during a school event. In the woods near their boarding school, Owen explains his plan to Dayona and why helping him would offer her opportunity and safety because of the money he would share and provide for her while framing someone else for the crime.

ReWild features the talents of: Clarissa Morninggun, Olivia Burns, Camiel Warren-Taylor, Nigel Kelley, Bobbie Doherty, Zoe Neef, Melodie Gorrow, Yaffa Segal, Ella Sosky, Rylee Morrow, Kyle Yoder, Max Christofferson, Scott C. Brown, Devin Jackson, Anastazja Bury-Quinn, and Jenifer Rifenberry.

This event will be FREE on June 26, 2021 at 7:30pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/vuextU6JtHU) For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen welcomes local playwrights an opportunity to have their scripts performed in a virtual staged reading. Pieces will range in length from scenes, one acts, or full length plays and musicals. To submit your script for consideration, please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com.