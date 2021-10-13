Tacoma Little Theatre Announces THE WIZARD OF OZ Winter Break Camp

Tacoma Little Theatre has announced enrollment for its Winter Break camp production of The Wizard of OZ, directed by Rico Lastrapes and musically directed by Jeff Bell.

Journey away from Kansas for this exciting musical! While the main stage holiday production is Wizard of Oz, TLT is giving young performers a chance at a similar production! Help Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion defeat the Wicked Witch and gain their greatest rewards! Includes all your favorite songs like: Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead, and If I Only Had A Brain.

Rehearsals will be December 20-23 & December 27-30 from 9:00am-4:00pm, and December 30 from 9:00am-12:00pm. Performances will be January 1 & 2 at 2:00pm. Students in grades 1-12 are able to enroll, and all rehearsals/performances will take place at Tacoma Little Theatre.

Tuition is $350.00 and some financial aid is available. For more details and to enroll visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.