Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Spring Classes Open For Enrollment

Tacoma Little Theatre's Fall Classes are now available for enrollment. To make sure that students and staff are safe, and have an opportunity to experience the Performing Arts, TLT has moved to a Virtual Camp model. Information is provided below, along with schedules and tuition costs.

Some financial aid is available. To enroll visit https://www.tacomalittletheatre.com/current-classes. For questions please call 253.272.2281 or email education@tacomalittletheatre.com

OBJECTION! DISORDER IN THE COURT! - AFTER SCHOOL @ TLT



APRIL 12TH-MAY 19TH, 2021

REHEARSALS: MONDAYS & WEDNESDAYS 4:00PM-6:00PM

PERFORMANCE: SATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021 AT 7:45PM

TUITION: $150.00

INSTRUCTED BY: Victoria Hope ASHLEY

AGES 6-14

A courtroom provides the perfect setting for a virtual or socially-distanced production, and in this kooky kangaroo court, it's never been more crazy (or hysterical)! You'll also love the flexible cast of outlandish characters in this funny, farcical court case. This class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays for 2 hours.

GHOST HOUSE- HOME SCHOOL @ TLT

APRIL 13TH-MAY 20TH, 2021

REHEARSALS: TUESDAYS & THURSDAYS 4:00PM-6:00PM

PERFORMANCE: SATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021 AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $150.00

INSTRUCTED BY: ALISYN CHRISTENSEN

AGES 6-14

In their quiet afterlife, Bane and Corse play checkers, write songs, and get one occasional thrill: spooking the kids who wander into their house. And as luck would have it, tonight some little live things DO slink in. Gray and a group of pals hope to gain bragging rights by spending the whole night in this, the hauntedest of all haunted houses. Meanwhile Gray's older sibling Royal brings friends to try and scare Gray's group out of their wits. But they soon find out Bane and Corse have that covered! Surprises are everywhere in this silly, spooky play written especially for online performance.

YOUTH ANYONE CAN SING (GRADES 5-12)

APRIL 15TH-MAY 20TH, 2021

CLASSES: THURSDAYS 6:00PM-7:00PM

TUITION: $150.00

INSTRUCTED BY: Rico Lastrapes

Let's face it: Musical Theatre is demanding! You must be able to sing, act, and dance, often all at once! How can we make this less daunting?? Join Rico on this music theory-based journey where we demystify the black lines and dots that make up music to find a profound ease in performance, auditions, and in all things musical! Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

ADULT ANYONE CAN SING (AGES 18 & UP)



APRIL 15TH-MAY 20TH, 2021

CLASSES: THURSDAYS 7:00PM-8:00PM

TUITION: $150.00

INSTRUCTED BY: Rico Lastrapes

Let's face it: Musical Theatre is demanding! You must be able to sing, act, and dance, often all at once! How can we make this less daunting?? Join Rico on this music theory-based journey where we demystify the black lines and dots that make up music to find a profound ease in performance, auditions, and in all things musical! Classes will be instructed via Zoom.



BEGINNING JAZZ & TAP (ALL AGES)



APRIL 13TH-MAY 18TH, 2021

CLASSES: TUESDAYS 5:00PM-6:00PM*

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: HEATHER ARNESON

Join Heather for this beginners course in jazz and tap. This course is best for those who have less than a year of dance experience. We will spend half the class time learning Jazz techniques and the second half learning tap techniques.

*Class is hosted at 5pm, however if you are still at work (physically or digitally) at this time and will miss the lesson, you will be sent a link to watch the hour long session at anytime that works for you. There will be a Goggle Drive available to leave a video of your work for Heather to review and leave feedback.

INTERMEDIATE JAZZ & TAP (ALL AGES)

APRIL 13TH-MAY 18TH, 2021

CLASSES: TUESDAYS 6:00PM-7:00PM*

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: HEATHER ARNESON

Join Heather for this intermediate course in tap. This course is best for those who have over a year's dance experience. Students will spend half the class learning jazz techniques and the second half on tap techniques.

*Class is hosted at 6pm, however if you are still at work (physically or digitally) at this time and will miss the lesson, you will be sent a link to watch the hour long session at anytime that works for you. There will be a Goggle Drive available to leave a video of your work for Heather to review and leave feedback.