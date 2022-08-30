Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND to be Presented at The Triple Door in September

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND to be Presented at The Triple Door in September

Come along with Alice as she discovers what wonders lie beyond the velvet rope at Wonderland’s most exclusive nightclub, The Looking Glass.

Register for Seattle News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Verlaine and McCann will bring their mischievous re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland back to the stage for the first time since 2019. At the center of this audience favorite is thematic and creative choreography from Lily Verlaine, thrilling original live music by Jasper McCann, Kate Olson, and Michael Owcharuk, and comedy inspired by the Carroll story. Performances run September 21-25, 2022 at the illustrious Triple Door; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Triple Door box office at (206) 838-4333 or visiting their website at thetripledoor.net.

After two and a half long years in the virtual world, Lily Verlaine & Jasper McCann return with their re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy. Come along with Alice as she discovers what wonders lie beyond the velvet rope at Wonderland's most exclusive nightclub, The Looking Glass, and tries to best the menacing Queen of Hearts to become the next Queen of Wonderland.

Audiences will indulge in the live jazz-rock sextet "The Aces & 8's" as they play hard-bop, psychedelia, and Indian Raga-pop to set the mood as exceptional dancers from around the region combine dance styles into a whirlwind of whimsy and bawdy beauty. The superstars of Seattle's Burlesque A-List take on the roles of Carroll's famous characters and turn Wonderland's topsy-turvy world into an ecdysiastic tour-de-force filled with glamor, comedy, dance, striptease, and song.

A vibrant new group of talented artists join the ensemble this year, including former PNB dancer Josh Grant, Broadway veteran Scott Willis, former Ballet de Monte Carlo dancer Stephan Bourgond, and the stunning Las Vegas showgirl-ballerina, Laurel Bordeaux. Verlaine & McCann have new surprises in store at the Looking Glass, so get ready to go mad again with us this September!

Verlaine and McCann strive to bring new interpretations of classic themes to dance, theatre, and storytelling, and have put their own unique touch on the Carroll cannon. "We have always strived to eschew representations of ideas that have a monopoly in the cultural conversation," Verlaine commented. "For Alice, we've interpreted Carroll's characters in fresh, new, and unexpected ways."

For tickets and information, visit TheTripleDoor.net.

Verlaine and McCann are the Seattle-producing pair behind the wildly popular holiday spectacle

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker. They produce large-scale, theatrical burlesque extravaganzas that feature high-quality costuming, original scripts, original musical compositions, and professional dance performance. Each production evolves musically and visually with every passing season. Over the last decade, Verlaine and McCann engaged heavily with local costume designer Stephanie Seymour (formerly of Teatro ZinZanni) to reinvest in their productions visual quality, delighting returning audiences and newcomers alike, while also presenting a new scenic design by Julia Welch in 2017 that returns with updates this year.

ABOUT THE DANCE COMPANY

The complete cast stars Lily Verlaine (Caterpillar); Jasper McCann (White Rabbit); Assetella Fox (The Mad Hatter, The Duchess); Babette La Fave (Jabberwocky, Tweedle Dee, Cook); Genna Carey (Alice #1); Viola Vector (Alice #2); Laurel Bordeaux (Cheshire Cat,Gryphon); Paris Original (Knave of Hearts, White Queen, Door Mouse); Tom-Tom The Phenomenon (Red Queen, March Hare); Stephan Bourgond (The Queen Of Hearts, Cook); Juwana Heart (Tweedle Dum, Flamingo); Ivy D'Vine (Flamingo, Mushroom); Jenna Batchelder (Mushroom, Flamingo); Isobella Bloom (Drink Me); Scott Willis (Eat Me); Travis Guerin (Paraffin the Chandelier); Angela Schmidt (Brass the Chandelier), and Josh Grant (Monarch Butterfly).





More Hot Stories For You


Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Features Music, Hula, Ono Food, Workshops, and MoreLive Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Features Music, Hula, Ono Food, Workshops, and More
August 30, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Sunday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. 
BECU And KEXP “Live At KEXP Volume 10” Anniversary Album Celebrates 50+ Years Of Listener-Powered RadioBECU And KEXP “Live At KEXP Volume 10” Anniversary Album Celebrates 50+ Years Of Listener-Powered Radio
August 29, 2022

BECU, the country's largest community credit union, and KEXP, a public broadcaster and a nonprofit arts organization serving music lovers, has announced the digital album compilation 'Live at KEXP Volume 10,' a 19-track album featuring decades of live studio performances from prominent musical artists like Angel Olsen, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Neko Case, Modest Mouse and Run the Jewels.
LeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOURLeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR
August 29, 2022

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes is helping fans get into the holiday spirit early by announcing “Joy: The Holiday Tour,” kicking off December 2nd and running through December 18th.
Photos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American TourPhotos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
August 26, 2022

The HAIRSPRAY North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will kick off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION World Premiere With Hunter Foster, Kate Rockwell & MoreVIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION World Premiere With Hunter Foster, Kate Rockwell & More
August 25, 2022

The Griswolds are heading out on their next family vacation with the world premiere of the laugh-out-loud musical comedy The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, and The 5th Avenue Theatre has shared a sneak peek at rehearsals. Get a first look inside rehearsals below!