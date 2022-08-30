THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND to be Presented at The Triple Door in September

Verlaine and McCann will bring their mischievous re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland back to the stage for the first time since 2019. At the center of this audience favorite is thematic and creative choreography from Lily Verlaine, thrilling original live music by Jasper McCann, Kate Olson, and Michael Owcharuk, and comedy inspired by the Carroll story. Performances run September 21-25, 2022 at the illustrious Triple Door; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Triple Door box office at (206) 838-4333 or visiting their website at thetripledoor.net.

After two and a half long years in the virtual world, Lily Verlaine & Jasper McCann return with their re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy. Come along with Alice as she discovers what wonders lie beyond the velvet rope at Wonderland's most exclusive nightclub, The Looking Glass, and tries to best the menacing Queen of Hearts to become the next Queen of Wonderland.

Audiences will indulge in the live jazz-rock sextet "The Aces & 8's" as they play hard-bop, psychedelia, and Indian Raga-pop to set the mood as exceptional dancers from around the region combine dance styles into a whirlwind of whimsy and bawdy beauty. The superstars of Seattle's Burlesque A-List take on the roles of Carroll's famous characters and turn Wonderland's topsy-turvy world into an ecdysiastic tour-de-force filled with glamor, comedy, dance, striptease, and song.

A vibrant new group of talented artists join the ensemble this year, including former PNB dancer Josh Grant, Broadway veteran Scott Willis, former Ballet de Monte Carlo dancer Stephan Bourgond, and the stunning Las Vegas showgirl-ballerina, Laurel Bordeaux. Verlaine & McCann have new surprises in store at the Looking Glass, so get ready to go mad again with us this September!

Verlaine and McCann strive to bring new interpretations of classic themes to dance, theatre, and storytelling, and have put their own unique touch on the Carroll cannon. "We have always strived to eschew representations of ideas that have a monopoly in the cultural conversation," Verlaine commented. "For Alice, we've interpreted Carroll's characters in fresh, new, and unexpected ways."

For tickets and information, visit TheTripleDoor.net.

Verlaine and McCann are the Seattle-producing pair behind the wildly popular holiday spectacle

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker. They produce large-scale, theatrical burlesque extravaganzas that feature high-quality costuming, original scripts, original musical compositions, and professional dance performance. Each production evolves musically and visually with every passing season. Over the last decade, Verlaine and McCann engaged heavily with local costume designer Stephanie Seymour (formerly of Teatro ZinZanni) to reinvest in their productions visual quality, delighting returning audiences and newcomers alike, while also presenting a new scenic design by Julia Welch in 2017 that returns with updates this year.

ABOUT THE DANCE COMPANY

The complete cast stars Lily Verlaine (Caterpillar); Jasper McCann (White Rabbit); Assetella Fox (The Mad Hatter, The Duchess); Babette La Fave (Jabberwocky, Tweedle Dee, Cook); Genna Carey (Alice #1); Viola Vector (Alice #2); Laurel Bordeaux (Cheshire Cat,Gryphon); Paris Original (Knave of Hearts, White Queen, Door Mouse); Tom-Tom The Phenomenon (Red Queen, March Hare); Stephan Bourgond (The Queen Of Hearts, Cook); Juwana Heart (Tweedle Dum, Flamingo); Ivy D'Vine (Flamingo, Mushroom); Jenna Batchelder (Mushroom, Flamingo); Isobella Bloom (Drink Me); Scott Willis (Eat Me); Travis Guerin (Paraffin the Chandelier); Angela Schmidt (Brass the Chandelier), and Josh Grant (Monarch Butterfly).